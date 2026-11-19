MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 20 (IANS) Papua New Guinea captain Brenda Tau said her side gained valuable experience from their campaign at the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, despite finishing the tournament in the UAE without a win in four matches.

Tau admitted that competing against higher-ranked teams was a challenge for her players but stressed that the tournament provided important lessons as Papua New Guinea look to improve and earn more opportunities to test themselves against the best sides in women's cricket.

"Coming in was a challenge for us as individuals and as a team," Tau said.

"It's been a great tournament to be honest. We have learnt so much, it's been a great experience and challenge playing against teams that are higher ranked than us.

"I think these sort of tournaments really help us a lot. To me it's not just about winning, we try our best and one of the things I'm proud of the girls is we fight until the end. But at the other end, a team has to win, a team has to lose."

While Papua New Guinea were unable to register a victory in the latest edition, there were encouraging individual performances. Pauke Siaka was the side's leading run-scorer with 84 runs from four innings, while Naoani Vare, Henao Thomas and Vicky Buruka each claimed four wickets.

Tau, meanwhile, managed to score in double figures once in her four innings.

Opportunities to play outside their home country have traditionally been limited for Papua New Guinea. However, the introduction of the Women's Emerging Nations Trophy and the qualifying pathway for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup have provided the team with more chances to compete against higher-ranked opposition.

Papua New Guinea had recorded one victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament in Thailand last year, beating Namibia by six wickets. They will now look to build on the experience gained in the UAE and make a stronger impression at their next major assignment.

"It's a great tournament and a great time for us to learn in this type of tournament," Tau added.

"Playing against teams that are higher ranked and learn from the best.

"We're just going to stay positive, get back to training. Just keep working hard and looking forward to the next tournament that is coming up."