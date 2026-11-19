ASTM A335 P5 Alloy Steel Pipes Meet Refinery And High-Temperature Piping Requirements
|Element
|ASTM A335 P5 Requirement (%)
|Carbon (C)
|0.15 max
|Manganese (Mn)
|0.30–0.60
|Phosphorus (P)
|0.025 max
|Sulfur (S)
|0.025 max
|Silicon (Si)
|0.50 max
|Chromium (Cr)
|4.00–6.00
|Molybdenum (Mo)
|0.45–0.65
These alloying elements help distinguish P5 from lower-chromium grades and other Cr-Mo materials.
For purchasing and incoming inspection, buyers should check both the specified grade and the actual heat analysis on the material test certificate. A similar chromium content alone does not establish material equivalence.
The applicable ASTM A335/A335M edition and purchase order requirements should govern acceptance.
4. P5, P5b and P5c: Similar Names, Different Requirements
One potential procurement mistake is treating P5, P5b and P5c as interchangeable designations.
Although these grades share a similar chromium-molybdenum range, their chemical requirements are not identical.
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P5: The standard P5 composition includes silicon up to 0.50%.
P5b: Has a higher silicon range of 1.00–2.00%.
P5c: Has a lower maximum carbon content and additional requirements involving titanium or columbium.
These differences matter when reviewing material certificates and confirming compliance with the project specification.
A purchase order calling for ASTM A335 P5 should not be fulfilled with P5b or P5c simply because the grades appear similar. Any substitution must be reviewed and approved through the project's formal material approval procedure.
5. What Should Buyers Check Before Ordering A335 P5 Pipe?
For high-temperature piping projects, the purchasing specification should be more detailed than a grade name and nominal diameter.
The following items deserve particular attention.
1. Standard and grade
Confirm ASTM A335/A335M, the specified edition and the exact grade. If the project requires ASME SA-335, confirm the applicable ASME code requirements rather than assuming that the designation can be substituted without review.
2. Dimensions and wall thickness
Provide outside diameter, nominal wall thickness or schedule, quantity and length requirements. Wall thickness must match the engineering design and applicable dimensional tolerances.
3. Manufacturing and heat treatment
ASTM A335 P5 pipe may be hot finished or cold drawn, subject to the applicable standard requirements. The required heat-treatment condition must be verified against the standard and purchase order.
For P5 supplied in the normalized-and-tempered condition, the ASTM A335/A335M requirements specify a minimum tempering temperature of 675°C. The final heat-treatment record should be checked against the applicable edition.
4. Mechanical and chemical test results
Review the material test certificate for chemical composition, tensile properties and other specified test results. For reference, commonly specified minimum tensile and yield strengths for P5 are 415 MPa and 205 MPa respectively; confirm the exact requirements in the governing edition.
5. Inspection and traceability
Check heat numbers, pipe markings, MTC information and inspection records. Where required by the project, arrange additional inspection, non-destructive testing or third-party inspection before shipment.
6. Welding and installation requirements
Cr-Mo alloy steel requires controlled fabrication procedures. Preheating, welding consumables, post-weld heat treatment and other fabrication controls should follow the approved welding procedure and applicable construction code.
6. ASTM A335 P5 vs P9, P11 and P22: Which One Should You Specify?
Different A335 grades are designed around different alloy compositions and engineering requirements. A higher chromium or molybdenum content does not automatically mean a material is the right choice for a particular project.
|Grade
|Approximate Cr (%)
|Approximate Mo (%)
|Key Material Distinction
|P5
|4.00–6.00
|0.45–0.65
|5Cr-0.5Mo alloy
|P9
|8.00–10.00
|0.90–1.10
|Higher chromium and molybdenum
|P11
|1.00–1.50
|0.44–0.65
|Lower chromium Cr-Mo grade
|P22
|1.90–2.60
|0.87–1.13
|2.25Cr-1Mo alloy
The table provides a general composition comparison, not a material substitution guide.
The final grade should be selected according to operating conditions, design calculations, applicable codes and project specifications. P5, P9, P11 and P22 should not be substituted for one another without engineering approval.
7. How SANONPIPE Supports A335 P5 Procurement
For international buyers, securing the correct grade is only one part of a successful steel pipe order. Stock availability, dimensional consistency, documentation and delivery coordination are equally important.
SANONPIPE supplies and coordinates a range of seamless alloy steel pipes for industrial and energy-related projects, including:
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ASTM A335 P5, P9, P11, P12, P22 and P91
ASTM A106 Grade B carbon steel pipe
API 5L line pipe
EN 10216-2 P235GH and 13CrMo4-5
Other project-specific seamless steel pipe grades
With approximately 20,000 tons of available market spot resources, SANONPIPE can support buyers looking for commonly specified steel pipe sizes with a typical delivery arrangement of 7–15 days, subject to confirmed grade, dimensions, quantity, inspection requirements and destination.
We can also coordinate material documentation and third-party inspection requirements according to the project scope.
Whether you are sourcing P5 pipe for a refinery maintenance order, a petrochemical installation or a new industrial project, our team can help review your specifications and identify a suitable supply solution.
Contact SANONPIPE with your required grade, outside diameter, wall thickness, quantity and delivery destination to discuss your A335 P5 steel pipe requirements.
About Us
Sanonpipe is a one-stop supplier of steel pipe services. Our services cover the entire process from raw material control, packaging, painting, and shipping, saving clients time and costs. We have established mature cooperative factories and warehouses, with approximately 200,000 tons of seamless steel pipes, including carbon steel and alloy steel pipes. We also have 10,000 tons of welded pipes, square and rectangular pipes, and stainless steel pipes in stock.
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