MENAFN - GetNews) Forensics Detectors introduces a new PID VOC analyzer designed to help industrial professionals monitor low-level airborne volatile organic compounds in workplace environments.

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, California - Nov. 19, 2026 - Monitoring airborne chemicals is an important part of workplace safety and environmental testing. For businesses and professionals working with fuels, solvents, and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs), getting clear readings can help them understand changing air conditions. Forensics Detectors, based in Rolling Hills Estates, California 90275, has introduced a new industrial analyzer designed to measure low levels of airborne VOCs.

The new instrument combines a 10.6 eV ultraviolet sensor with 0.01 parts per million (ppm) resolution. It also includes color graphing, built-in data logging, and correction factors for hundreds of VOCs.

Low-Level VOC Monitoring in Industrial Workplaces

VOCs are found in many products used in manufacturing, cleaning, painting, and fuel handling. Some compounds can affect human health when people breathe them in, making air monitoring an important part of workplace assessments.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), monitoring equipment can help identify airborne chemical exposure and support workplace safety checks.

The new photoionization detector uses a 10.6 eV UV sensor to measure selected airborne compounds. Its measurement range is 0–20 ppm, with 0.01 ppm resolution. This allows users to observe low-level changes during air monitoring.

New Analyzer Adds Data Logging and Color Graphing

Beyond taking measurements, the instrument includes features that help users review and manage collected data.

Its 3.5-inch color display provides graphing functions, while the built-in memory can store up to one million readings. Users can transfer recorded data to a computer through a USB-C connection and export files in CSV format.

The PID detector also includes hundreds of pre-loaded correction factors. These help adjust readings for selected VOCs, although results still depend on proper calibration and the chemical being measured.

Other specifications include an integrated sampling pump, a response time below 30 seconds, and over five hours of operating time per charge. The instrument also carries an ATEX Ex ia IIC T4 Ga certification rating.

Understanding the Limits of Portable VOC Measurements

Portable air-monitoring equipment can help professionals collect readings during inspections, site assessments, and industrial work. However, understanding what the readings mean is just as important as collecting them.

A PID instrument does not identify every chemical in an air sample. Its ability to detect a particular compound depends on that compound's ionization potential and the sensor's capabilities. Users must also follow suitable calibration procedures and workplace safety rules.

Forensics Detectors provides product specifications and operating information to help users understand the instrument's intended applications and limitations.

The company operates from 777 Silver Spur Road, Suite 130, Rolling Hills Estates, California 90275, United States.

About the Company

Forensics Detectors is a gas detection and monitoring equipment company based in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Its product range includes gas detectors, monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, and related accessories for industrial, environmental, and safety applications.