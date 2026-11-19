MENAFN - GetNews)A Thanksgiving weekend in New York can take you from a neighborhood walk to coffee with friends to a bike ride home. PINSPARK and creator Georgina Mazzeo are bringing that rhythm to“One Day, Three Looks,” a holiday styling story featuring pieces from their activewear collaboration. From November 19 through Cyber Monday, November 30, shoppers can get 30% off featured styles on Amazon and at PINSPARK.

A morning walk. For a loop around Prospect Park, start with the deep red Comfy Essential Loose Fit Tracksuit. Wear the half-zip collar high under a wool coat on the way out, then unzip it as you warm up. The straight-leg pants come in Petite and Regular lengths.

Coffee with friends. Keep the matching set together, or switch to wide-leg pants and a full-zip track jacket over a white tee. Leave the jacket open and add a canvas tote for a Saturday spent browsing the shops around your favorite café.

A ride along the Hudson. Pair the Athletic Zip Up Workout Jacket with a racerback top and leggings for an afternoon ride on the Hudson River Greenway. The jacket's thumbholes help keep sleeves in place, and its pockets leave room for keys and a card.

Explore the PINSPARK x Georgina Mazzeo collection on Amazon or shop the collaboration at PINSPARK.

About PINSPARK

PINSPARK ranked No. 1 in women's athletic skorts on Amazon U.S. from April through September 2026, according to Similarweb Retail Intelligence. Guided by its“Find Your Spark” motto, PINSPARK designs tennis apparel and everyday activewear for life on and off the court.