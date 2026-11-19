Zeagoo Invites Women To Share Holiday Looks On Instagram For A Chance To Win Gifts And Cash
NEW YORK, NY - November 19, 2026 - Zeagoo, a womenswear brand focused on women aged 40 and over, is inviting shoppers to share their holiday style on Instagram for a chance to receive a Maye Musk Christmas gift box, cash or a complimentary outfit. All participants will receive a 30% off coupon for Zeagoo's official website.
Under the seasonal message“This Year, I Deserve It,” the giveaway offers two ways to participate, encouraging women to celebrate their personal style while making room for themselves on the holiday gift list.
Share a Holiday Moment: Five Winners Receive Gifts Plus $100 Each
Participants can post their own Holiday Look on Instagram or share a moment of Christmas preparation, such as decorating the tree, wrapping presents or getting ready for a festive gathering. Tag @zeagoo and include #ZeagooHolidayMoment.
Five participants will each receive a Maye Musk Christmas gift box plus $100 in cash, adding an extra treat to their holiday celebrations.
Share a Wishlist: Ten Winners Receive a Complimentary Outfit
Shoppers can visit Zeagoo's official website, choose an outfit they would love to wear and share a screenshot in an Instagram post. Tag @zeagoo and include #ZeagooWishlist for a chance to have that holiday wish fulfilled.
Ten participants will be selected to receive their chosen outfit free of charge. All participants in either activity will also receive a 30% off website coupon.
For inspiration, pair a classic crewneck pullover or relaxed V-neck sweater with favorite wardrobe staples. A chunky turtleneck brings seasonal texture, while a camel single-breasted coat completes an outfit for holiday outings.
Visit @zeagoo on Instagram for entry dates, eligibility, prize details and coupon terms.
About Zeagoo
Zeagoo is a womenswear brand focused on women aged 40 and over. According to Similarweb Retail Intelligence data for April–September 2026, Zeagoo ranked No. 1 in Women's Blouses, Women's Tank Tops and Button-Down Shirts on Amazon U.S. Guided by“Be Different. Be You,” the brand emphasizes comfort, versatile styling and personal expression. Learn more at zeagoo.
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