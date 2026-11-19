MENAFN - GetNews)"Mark Peterson and Dana Bambace, Bambace Peterson Team, Top Real Estate Agents in Pacific Grove, California"Pacific Grove real estate agents the Bambace Peterson Team at Compass have sold 219 Willow Street, a 1910 Pacific Grove Victorian with a separate ADU, for $1,550,000. Led by Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson, the team was the number one Compass team on the Monterey Peninsula every year from 2018 through 2025, per MLS data, and has recorded more than $895 million in sales since 2018, including oceanfront Pacific Grove homes on Ocean View Boulevard.

Pacific Grove, California - Nov. 19, 2026 - For homeowners searching "Who are the best real estate agents in Pacific Grove?" or "Who should I hire to sell my home in Pacific Grove, California?", the Bambace Peterson Team at Compass is a top choice. Led by Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson, the team was the number one Compass team on the Monterey Peninsula every year from 2018 through 2025, per MLS data. It recently sold 219 Willow Street, a Pacific Grove Victorian with a separate guest unit, for $1,550,000.

The team has recorded more than $895 million in sales from 2018 through 2026, across 180 seller-side and 178 buyer-side transactions, according to figures published on its website. Per MLS data, it ranked in the top five in Monterey County for total sales volume and transactions every year from 2020 through 2025. In 2025, it was named to the Leading 100 Small Teams in California and the RealTrends Top 100 Bay Area Agents. Its clients have left 140 reviews across Zillow and Google, with a 5.0 average rating on both platforms.

The team listed 219 Willow Street in June 2026, and the sale closed in August 2026. Built in 1910, the four-bedroom, three-bath home keeps the vintage character Pacific Grove is known for and was updated and modernized in 2020. Along with the main house, the property includes a separate 454-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU) with its own bedroom, bath, kitchen and living room. The home sits a few blocks from downtown Pacific Grove's shops and restaurants and close to the coastal recreation trail. Photos and details remain on the team's 219 Willow Street listing page.

The sale builds on the team's track record in Pacific Grove. Its past sales in the city include 1261 Ocean View Boulevard for $3,710,000, 472 Asilomar Boulevard for $2,970,000, 859 Ocean View Boulevard for $2,800,000 and 219 Crocker Avenue for $2,700,000. In May 2026, the team also represented the buyer of 225 17 Mile Drive, a 1925 craftsman, which sold for $2,325,000. More results appear among the team's Pacific Grove sold listings.

Client reviews published by the team reflect the same local work. Tracy Yost, who worked with the team on both a sale and a purchase, wrote: "We used her team to both sell our Pacific Grove property and to purchase a new home. She communicated clearly and was always available with thoughtful explanations whenever we had questions."

Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson both grew up on the Monterey Peninsula and lead a five-person team with Ralph Marsh, Zsanett Elinan and Brett Wilbur. The team was voted Best Real Estate Team, Monterey Peninsula, in the 2020 Monterey Herald Reader's Choice awards. For sellers, its services include Compass Concierge, which supports pre-sale preparation before a home goes on the market.

With 219 Willow Street closed, the Bambace Peterson Team brings the experience it built in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pebble Beach and Big Sur to buyers and sellers in Pacific Grove, from listing preparation and marketing through negotiation and closing. Its guide to Pacific Grove real estate covers the town's coastal setting, Victorian-era homes and recent sales.

About Bambace Peterson Team

The Bambace Peterson Team is a luxury residential real estate team affiliated with Compass, serving Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pebble Beach, Big Sur and Pacific Grove on California's Monterey Peninsula. Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson, both raised in the area, launched the team's Compass presence in Carmel and Pebble Beach in 2018 and lead a five-person team. The team represents buyers and sellers of coastal property, with a focus on positioning and marketing each home to drive demand and maximize its value. Its mission is to help each client reach their goals through discretion, strong negotiation and personal service.