MENAFN - GetNews) From gifts for Dad to everyday essentials, the NASCAR star brings a personal touch to holiday shopping.

NEW YORK, NY - November 19 , 2026 - As the holiday shopping season approaches, global menswear brand COOFANDY is bringing a personal touch to gift-giving with selections inspired by its Global Brand Ambassador and 2026 NASCAR Cup Series runner-up, Christopher Bell.

During COOFANDY's October 29 "Race to the Holidays" event at Joe Gibbs Racing headquarters, Bell stepped away from the racetrack to share his approach to everyday style and holiday gifting, offering practical ideas for the men in everyone's lives.

Christopher Bell's Holiday Gift Picks

For Dad, Bell recommended a casual linen button-down shirt, an easygoing essential suited for weekends, vacations, and relaxed family gatherings.

For friends, his choice was a versatile one-button blazer, offering a polished look without feeling overly formal.

Bell also highlighted a lightweight crewneck sweatshirt for watching football at home and a casual sport coat for attending games in person.

Together, his choices reflect a simple approach to gifting: finding pieces that suit someone's lifestyle, not just a special occasion.

Dress the Moments That Matter

Building on Bell's selections, COOFANDY's Holiday Season collection features versatile shirts, cozy knitwear, and tailored layers designed for everything from family dinners to festive celebrations.

Under its seasonal theme, "Dress the Moments That Matter," COOFANDY encourages shoppers to choose gifts that bring comfort, confidence, and personal style to the moments worth celebrating.

Shoppers can explore Bell's Picks and seasonal favorites as COOFANDY prepares for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with selected holiday styles featured across its shopping channels.

Explore more at COOFANDY.

About COOFANDY

Founded in 2015, COOFANDY is a global menswear brand recognized as No. 1 in men's shirts, sport coats & blazers, and men's sweaters on Amazon U.S., according to Similarweb Retail Intelligence (April–September 2026). The brand has served over 9.5 million Amazon U.S. customers.