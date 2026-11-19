MENAFN - GetNews)As Black Friday approaches, EKOUAER rolls out its promotion preview: up to 50% off fall-winter loungewear and limited-time 25% off thermal underwear, ideal for pre-season home-wear shopping.

Launched in 2015, EKOUAER specializes in pajamas and loungewear sold across over 180 countries. Recognized for proprietary skin-friendly fabrics and minimalist styling, it has earned editorial picks from CNN and Forbes and ranks as a top loungewear brand on Amazon Germany. This Black Friday, the brand highlights two homewear pieces worth picking up.

1. Fall & Winter Basic Long-Sleeve Top : Pullover Design for German Minimalist Relaxed Style

Why buy: Versatile for layering, lounging at home and casual outings; a stylish wardrobe staple.

This long-sleeve top is an all-time bestseller from EKOUAER. Made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, the stretch fabric is ultra-soft, close-fitting and breathable. Featuring a classic crew neck pullover design, it is easy to put on and take off.

l Commute: Layer under coats or blazers for warmth without bulk

l Work from home: Non-restrictive fabric keeps you presentable for video calls

l Evening walks: Pair with jeans for effortless laid-back styling

Suitable for standalone wear or layered under outerwear during seasonal transitions. Machine washable for simple care, it is a highly practical essential.

2. Long Button Pajama Set : Silky & Elegant, Perfect for Lounging at Home and Quick Errands

Why buy: 25% OFF for Black Friday; balances cozy home vibes and light outdoor wear.

If you want loungewear with a touch of ritual, choose this long button-front pajama set. Crafted from 95% viscose and 5% spandex, the fabric falls smoothly with a silky but gentle feel against skin. Thoughtful feminine details elevate the design:

l Elegant lapels + button placket: The V-shaped neckline flatters your neck, so you always look presentable when receiving guests at home.

l Adjustable elastic drawstring waist: Fits all body shapes and heights without leaving tight marks after long sitting or lying down.

l Long sleeves + long pants with fine piped trim: Exquisite workmanship creates a lightweight casual pajama aesthetic.

You can wear it all night long while sleeping, or put it on for weekend downtime, sunbathing in the garden, or grabbing parcels downstairs. It seamlessly transitions from bedroom to living room, and from indoor relaxation to short neighborhood trips.

Add to Cart Early & Grab Your Favorite Pieces

Whether you're rewarding yourself after a busy year, or picking thoughtful Christmas gifts for mom, best friends or your partner, these two EKOUAER pieces deliver great value and happiness with zero risk of disappointment.

Head to the official EKOUAE store, add items to your cart now, and shop calmly once Black Friday goes live.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global loungewear and sleepwear brand committed to providing women with high-quality, comfortable, and stylish apparel. EKOUAER aims to empower women to embrace self-care, confidence, and comfort in their daily lives.