September has been our busiest month of the year. A series of custom production lines for home textile filling have been completed one after another in our workshop, and the trial runs have gone smoothly. The machines are now lined up and waiting to be shipped out in sequence.

The orders come from a mix of customers. Some are long-term partners we have been working with for around a year, who came back to us for their next line. Others first contacted us only recently and are now receiving their first equipment from us. What is worth noting is that both groups stand at the same stage today, with the machines tested, packed and scheduled for dispatch.

For us, the reason these orders were placed is not complicated. We stay honest and sincere with every customer, and we keep the whole process transparent from the first conversation to the last test. Before an order is placed, we explain clearly what the equipment can do and what it cannot do, so expectations are built on facts rather than on promises. During production, we share details and progress with the customer instead of going quiet for weeks. Before shipment, we run stable tests and report the results back. Customers can see what is happening at every step, and that is what allows them to feel confident and at ease.

This is the principle our company works by: honesty first, sincerity always. To our returning partners, thank you for your continued trust and for growing with us. To the customers we have just met, welcome, and we look forward to building the same long relationship together. To everyone waiting for their equipment, the next shipment will follow shortly, and we will keep you updated at every stage.

About us

We are located in China sailing city-Qingdao, adjacent to the seaside, beautiful scenery, pleasant climate. Specialized in the production of clothing, toys, bedding, sofa supplies and other home textile machinery, our company is a collection of research and development, processing, maintenance, sales of professional manufacturers.