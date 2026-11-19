MENAFN - GetNews)With Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 approaching, Europe is gearing up for men's autumn-winter festive shopping. Men's fashion brand COOFANDY unveils its 2026 European Fall-Winter Styling Guide alongside limited-time holiday offers, delivering up to 35% off select best-sellers for shoppers updating their cold-weather wardrobes.

Targeting European shoppers' key pain points-tricky seasonal dressing, frequent scenario shifts and low item versatility-COOFANDY curates two must-have knitwear pieces under the“less but better” ethos for seamless everyday styling.

Two Versatile Knitwear Picks Office - Ready: Quarter - Zip Sweater

Replacing ties with knitwear has become a new office styling favorite across Europe, widely regarded as the ideal smart-casual formula. The COOFANDY Classic Casual Knit Sweater features a quarter-zip mock neck, with ribbed collar, cuffs and hem that create a tailored silhouette. The four-way stretch fabric is skin-friendly, soft and warmly insulating, maintaining a comfortable steady temperature for long outdoor commutes amid cold snaps.

Styling tips: Layer over a white oxford shirt with folded collar and pair with grey flannel trousers plus derby shoes for polished workwear. Unzip and swap for a T-shirt and jeans for post-work casual outings.

Weekend Casual: Full - Zip Knit Cardigan

An outer knit jacket is a wardrobe essential for European men as temperatures drop. The COOFANDY Fall Winter Warm Jacket comes with a full-zip mock neck design. Horizontal textured stitching on the shoulders and chest adds visual interest to the solid black base. Blended from 49% viscose, 28% nylon and 23% polyester, the fabric feels soft and holds its shape well. Its contrast inner collar creates subtle layered detailing when the collar is stood up-one of the most well-received design highlights of this style.

Styling tips: Layer over a plain white tee with washed straight-leg jeans and sneakers or work boots. Throw on a lightweight scarf for extra warmth. Perfect for city walks, café visits, short road trips and casual get-togethers.

Shopping Tips

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, COOFANDY offers discounts of up to 35% on selected items. Popular styles are in limited stock and sizes may sell out quickly. Shoppers are advised to visit COOFANDY's official store, add preferred products to their wishlists in advance, and place orders promptly once the sale goes live to avoid missing out on favoured colours and sizes.

About COOFANDY

Founded in 2015, COOFANDY is a global menswear brand recognized as No. 1 in men's shirts, sport coats & blazers, and men's sweaters on Amazon U.S., according to Similarweb Retail Intelligence (April–September 2026). The brand has served over 9.5 million Amazon U.S. customers.