MENAFN - GetNews)From October 29, 2026 to February 21, 2027, BY ART MATTERS presents its autumn exhibition Hangzhou: Where Sea Becomes Clouds, bringing together 50 artists and artist collectives to explore the local urban ecology and rhythms of life, and to watch a changing Hangzhou. For the first time, BY ART MATTERS takes the city in which it is located as the subject of its research. The exhibition begins with Hangzhou's geological history, when the sea gradually receded and land emerged, and follows the changing forms of water as a thread through the transformation of the city's landscape and ways of life. It considers how people and nature continually shape one another, before turning to how people live within urban spaces and how the emergence of life in the cloud is reshaping contemporary experiences of perception and connection. Through painting, moving image, installation, sound, and other media, the exhibition explores how people inhabit environments in constant flux, and how nature, urban space, and technology continually reshape the ways people live. The exhibition is curated by ZHANG Jiawei, HUANG Yuting, and QIAN Wenxuan.

The first chapter, Lake: A Sea Not Yet Spent, brings together works by 13 artists and artist collectives, including Chen Xiaoyi, Li Ming, Hu Qindi, Ni Youyu, and Chen Liang, among others, exploring different ways of relating to nature against the backdrop of the long history of transformations between land and water. The exhibition opens by inviting visitors to sense the geological time that lies quietly beneath natural landscapes. In her series of works, Chen Xiaoyi transforms the topographies of Xianghu Lake, Tianmu Mountain, and the hills surrounding West Lake in Hangzhou into photographic installations and sound works that can be both seen and heard. Li Ming's video installation Impediment Tide (2009) documents the artist's futile, physically enacted attempt to impede the Qiantang River's tidal waters from surging inland. Hu Qindi's Orioles Singing in the Willows (2026, commissioned by BY ART MATTERS) extends the artist's recent birdwatching practice, presenting field sketches, notes, and Polaroid photographs made through observations of Hangzhou's aquatic environments. It also translates birdsong into visual patterns, woven into a suspended installation. Ni Youyu's series draws on the artist's long-standing collection of old photographs and objects. Through collage and reconfiguration, the works transform Hangzhou landscapes spanning different periods of time, together with folk carving techniques, into scenic tableaux and sculptures. Chen Liang's mixed-media installation True Form of West Lake (2026, commissioned by BY ART MATTERS) combines archival materials, video, paper-cut works, and calligraphy, transforming human perceptions, memories, and imaginings of mountains and waters into mental landscapes situated somewhere between maps, texts, and symbols.

The second chapter, To Pause in the City, brings together works by 20 artists and artist collectives, including Chen Wei, He Xun, Li Qing, Drawing Architecture Studio, Chen Ruofan, and Liu Shuai, among others, exploring forms of creativity, collaboration, and imagination shaped by urbanization, migration, and labor. The chapter opens with sounds from Hangzhou's past. Chen Wei's sound work Specter Stream (2025) combines field recordings made more than two decades ago in Hangzhou's Lingxi Tunnel and along Lingyin Road with the artist's sound material at the“2pi Music Festival,” held at 31# Bar during the same period. He Xun's series of works is imbued with personal emotion. Drawing on city streets, family letters, and sound, the artist transforms experiences of moving between cities into paintings and installations, prompting people to return to a sense of belonging amid constantly changing circumstances. Li Qing's photographic series Hangzhou Houses (2017–2026) documents self-built houses in Hangzhou's suburbs that have emerged amid the city's expansion. Drawing Architecture Studio's installation Farmstay Fun (2026, commissioned by BY ART MATTERS), meanwhile, constructs a brightly coloured, highly ornamented“self-built houses” within the exhibition space. Together, these works offer an intriguing cross-section through which to observe the process of urbanization. Chen Ruofan's Slowly Bending Beneath the Accumulation (2026, commissioned by BY ART MATTERS, supported by LC Queisser) focuses on barely visible particles of dust, revealing the occupational hazards that have long been overlooked behind the demands of production and efficiency. Liu Shuai's What Time Ground Down, the Tide Made Whole (2026, commissioned by BY ART MATTERS), uses construction materials and riverside sand as its primary materials to cast glass lenses, which are then incorporated into a handmade telescope. While shaping the land, architecture, and infrastructure of modern technology, sand is also constantly undergoing transformations in form. Through this material medium, the work invites people to look anew at the city.

The third chapter, Lifting into the Cloud, brings together works by 18 artists and artist collectives, including Gao Wenqian, Tao Hui, Zhao Lianlian, Shi Zheng, and Zhou Yichen, among others, exploring the everyday rhythms of urban life in the digital age and the changing ways in which people meet and communicate with one another. Gao Wenqian's interactive installation The Potemkin Village (2025) establishes an audiovisual system operated jointly by a train, cameras, and AI, inviting visitors to participate in the generation of moving images. Tao Hui's video installation Hardworking (2023–2024) stages a fictional livestream sales session featuring an e-commerce streamer, while revealing the real toil and pressure experienced by people behind social media and smartphone screens. Zhao Lianlian's fictional technology company,“Kesil Wings© Company,” presents a vision of future living shaped by marketing. Shi Zheng's series of works creates an immersive, deep-sea-like environment. Drawing on the ocean as a way of understanding the generation and circulation of data, the works reconsider the relationship between digital technology and hydrological environments. At the close of the exhibition, a series of works by Zhou Yichen uses video games to extend the connections between memory and emotion into digital space.

The majority of the 50 participating artists and collectives share close ties with Hangzhou. Some were born here, some are based here, and some received their art education here. Their works, however, do not confine their perspectives to Hangzhou's administrative borders. Instead, they depart from the city's historical past, present-day life, and imagined futures, addressing more universal conditions of living. The exhibition also presents objects, archival materials, and artworks associated with Pond Society, 31# Bar, Small Production, Art Project at the Site of Zhuantang Dismantling Area, Imagokinetics Lab, DREAMERFTY, and Yuanding Apartment throughout its three chapters, inviting audiences to revisit the practices of self-organized art initiatives that have continued to emerge in Hangzhou over the past four decades. Growing, likewise, out of the city's natural landscapes and urban life, these practices move in and out of institutional spaces. Through bars, apartments, online platforms, and publishing programmes, they have formed another active and enduring current of art. While rooted in the particular conditions of the city, they are also responding to changing ideas about public life, community, and creativity in different historical moments.

As the city's intricate web of waterways runs parallel to an expansive 24-hour information network, nature, urban space, and technology constantly reshape the environments people inhabit. Ultimately, the exhibition seeks to bring into focus what remains tangible and real in the experience of the world, and the ways people live through change, form emotional attachments, and reconnect with their surroundings.

This exhibition is supported by Nippon Paint China as its official Exclusive Paint Partner, with special support from LBY PAPER and bambu lab. The organizers would also like to extend their gratitude to Annual Lead Partner JNBY and CROQUIS for their generous support.

Exhibition Information

Title: Hangzhou: Where Sea Becomes Clouds

Dates: October 29, 2026 - February 21, 2027

Organizer: BY ART MATTERS

Address: Building 1, 398 Tianmushan Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou

Curators: ZHANG Jiawei, HUANG Yuting, QIAN Wenxuan

Featured Artists: BI Rongrong, CHEN Liang, CHEN Ruofan, CHEN Wei, CHEN Xiaoyi, Pond Society, CUI Jie, GAO Wenqian, Easternization Movement, GUO Cheng, HE Xun, HU Qindi, Drawing Architecture Studio, JIANG Zhuyun, JIN Yanan, LI Ming, LI Qing, LIANG Quan, LIU Shuai, DREAMERFTY, NI Youyu, RUAN Kun, 31# Bar, SHAO Yi, SHI Zheng, SONG Ziwei, TAO Hui, UFO Media Lab, WAN Qing, WANG Yuchen, WU Shan, WU Ziyang + MENG Shengyu, XI Lei + Marcel Zaes, Joey XIA, Imagokinetics Lab, Small Production, XU Zhengyue, XUE Feng, YAN Dafu, Yiwen, YIN Xiuzhen, Yuanding Apartment, ZHANG Liaoyuan, ZHANG Yongji, ZHAO Lianlian, ZHENG Yuan, ZHOU Yichen, ZHU Kuang, ZOU Siyang + CHEN Keng, Art Project at the Site of Zhuantang Dismantling Area

About BY ART MATTERS

BY ART MATTERS is a contemporary art space located in OōEli, designed to world-class museum standards by the Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Since its opening in December 2021, it has hosted exhibitions and produced publications while creating opportunities for artists. BY ART MATTERS offers the public a“third space” - outside the routines of everyday life and the demands of work - providing a distinctive environment for creativity and reflection.

BY ART MATTERS seeks to become one of Hangzhou's key hubs for both the international and domestic art scenes, acting as a catalyst for sensitivity, research, and artistic practice. Our aim is to cultivate the public's independent aesthetic appreciation of contemporary art through a range of exhibitions and educational activities, offering sensual, intellectual, and spiritual inspiration.