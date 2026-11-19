MENAFN - GetNews)Desizner LLC, a U.S.-registered digital agency founded in January 2026, combines web development, design, marketing and AI automation with a commitment to direct 5% of every project's revenue to environmental initiatives, including tree planting, reforestation and conservation. Desizner LLC, a U.S.-registered digital agency founded in January 2026, brings web development, design, marketing and AI automation under one roof, and commits 5% of every project's revenue to environmental initiatives including tree planting, reforestation and conservation.

NEW MEXICO, USA - Nov. 19, 2026 - Desizner LLC, a digital services company founded by entrepreneur Sohanur Rahman Raihan, is building its business around a simple idea: every client project should also contribute something to the planet. The company sets aside 5% of the revenue from each project for environmental initiatives, including tree planting, reforestation and conservation work.

Registered in New Mexico and launched in January 2026, Desizner offers web development, UI/UX design, e-commerce development, digital marketing and AI-powered business automation under one roof. It works with startups, small businesses and growing organizations, and has served clients in the United States, Canada and other countries.

Connected Services, One Team

Desizner was founded on the view that businesses are often poorly served by scattered digital vendors: one for the website, another for marketing, a third for automation. By handling these services together, the company aims to give clients digital systems that work as a whole rather than as separate parts.

Environmental Responsibility Built Into the Business Model

What sets Desizner apart is how its environmental commitment is structured. Instead of treating sustainability as a separate campaign, the company ties it directly to its revenue. Whether it builds a website, launches an online store or sets up an automation workflow, 5% of that project's revenue goes toward environmental protection. The contributions come from company income and do not depend on client or public donations.

"From the beginning, I wanted to build something different from a conventional digital agency," said Sohanur Rahman Raihan, Founder and CEO of Desizner LLC. "Businesses need more than just a website or a marketing service. They need digital solutions that work together. But I also believe business success should come with a sense of responsibility."

Raihan said environmental protection should not be left to governments and large organizations alone.

"We all depend on this planet, so we all share the responsibility of protecting it," he said. "No matter how small a business is, it can contribute in its own way. That is why I decided to dedicate 5% of the revenue from every project to environmental protection. I want Desizner to grow as a business while making a real contribution to the planet."

The Founder's Vision

Sohanur Rahman has an academic background in business administration and marketing and a long-standing interest in technology, digital design and entrepreneurship. His goal is to build an internationally oriented company that brings together creative thinking, technical skill and business strategy, with a clear purpose beyond profit.

Client Trust Across Borders

Desizner's clients span several countries, and reviews on its Trustpilot profile point to responsive communication, creative work and dependable support.

Tim, a client from the United States who worked with the team on online business graphics and marketing strategy, described the team as "consistently responsive, creative and fun." Sequoia, also from the United States, worked with Desizner on a podcast website. "Sohanur doesn't just design websites; he brings visions to life," she wrote. Rami Al-Kahi, a client from Canada, praised the company's technical work and said its customer service impressed him the most.

Desizner currently holds a TrustScore of 4.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot, where its profile carries an "Excellent" rating.

Looking Ahead

Desizner plans to expand its services and international client base, with the long-term aim of building a recognized digital brand that links technology with responsible business practice. For the company, success is measured not only by the projects it delivers, but also by the relationships it builds and the contribution it makes beyond the digital marketplace.

About Desizner LLC

Desizner LLC is a U.S.-registered digital services company incorporated in the State of New Mexico and founded in January 2026 by Sohanur Rahman. The company specializes in web development, UI/UX design, e-commerce development, digital marketing and AI-powered business automation for startups, small businesses and growing organizations. Desizner allocates 5% of the revenue from every project to environmental initiatives as part of its long-term business philosophy.