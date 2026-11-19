MENAFN - GetNews) Book Publicist Scott Lorenz's Guide for Christian Authors Honored in the Education/Reference Category.

Plymouth, MI, USA - Nov. 19, 2026 - Book Title Bible: How to Title Your Christian Book with Faith and Inspiration by veteran book publicist Scott Lorenz has won the Silver Award in the Education/Reference category of the 2026 Independent Author Network Book of the Year Awards.

The award recognizes Book Title Bible as an outstanding educational and reference resource for Christian authors seeking to create powerful, meaningful and marketable book titles. The practical guide provides proven strategies for developing titles that capture attention, communicate faith and connect with readers.

"Winning the Silver Award in the Education/Reference category is especially meaningful because Book Title Bible was written to educate and guide authors through one of the most important decisions they will make," says Lorenz. "A book's title is its first message to the world. For Christian authors, it should communicate faith, purpose and inspiration before readers open the book."

Designed for authors writing devotionals, Christian living books, memoirs, Bible studies, ministry resources and inspirational nonfiction, Book Title Bible offers a step-by-step approach to developing titles that are both meaningful and marketable.

Inside the guide, authors will discover:

. How to create titles that emotionally connect with Christian readers

. Why certain faith-based titles attract attention while others fall flat

. The psychology behind bestselling Christian book names

. How subtitles can improve clarity and discoverability

. Proven brainstorming techniques used by publishing professionals

. Common title mistakes that can weaken book sales

. Strategies that combine inspiration, clarity and market appeal

Drawing on years of experience working with authors, publishers and media outlets, Lorenz provides practical insights that go beyond theory. The book is a hands-on resource designed to help Christian writers craft titles that strengthen their message and expand their reach.

Watch the book trailer: YouTube Book Trailer

"Christian authors owe it to themselves to 'seek wisdom' and ensure they have the best possible title. It's critical to the success of any book that seeks to share the Gospel."

Mike Ball, Erma Bombeck Award-Winning Author, 5 Stars

"The secret behind choosing a God-honoring title for your book can be found in Book Title Bible... it's essential reading for authors before they name their work!"

Lloyd Russell, 5 Stars

"Your book title must speak to the heart. For Christian authors, Book Title Bible is a must-read."

Chris Cordani, Host of Book Spectrum, 5 Stars

"A thoughtful collection of Spirit-inspired techniques and tips by Book Publicist Scott Lorenz. Highly recommended for authors who want their titles to reflect God's truth."

Pamela Gossiaux, Bestselling Christian Author, 5 Stars

Book Title Bible is available in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon: Amazon Book Page

About the IAN Book of the Year Awards

The Independent Author Network Book of the Year Awards is an international competition honoring outstanding independently published books across fiction and nonfiction categories. Entries are evaluated by experienced reviewers, authors, publishers and editors, with judging focused on content, originality, creativity, design quality and overall professionalism. Gold, Silver and Bronze awards recognize books that rise above a crowded marketplace and demonstrate exceptional quality within their categories.

About Book Publicist Scott Lorenz

Nationally recognized book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Book Marketing. Through his work, he has helped hundreds of authors across many genres gain visibility, secure media coverage and grow their audiences. In Book Title Bible, he brings that expertise directly to Christian authors looking to create titles that inspire faith and attract readers.

For more information, visit: Westwind Book Marketing