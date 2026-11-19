MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“Drones remain one of the key means of striking the enemy on the battlefield. Since the beginning of 2026, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces have struck more than 2,000,000 enemy targets using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs),” the Ministry of Defense said.

It emphasized that all strikes have been recorded in the DELTA combat management system and verified by Brave1 specialists.

“October has so far been the most productive month for unmanned systems units, with more than 257,000 strikes verified. This is almost 2.5 times higher than in January,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense noted that more than 320,000 Russian troops have been killed or severely wounded since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Forces use drones to strike not only enemy personnel but also a wide range of targets essential to Russia's ability to wage war. These include Russian air defense systems, electronic warfare and electronic intelligence (EW/ELINT) systems, large and small drones, cars and motorcycles, armored vehicles, boats and vessels, ground robotic systems, command posts, warehouses, telecommunications equipment, and more.

Russia's war casualty toll up by 1,970 over past day

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of 2026, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed or disabled 1,039 boats and vessels operated by the Russian military using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Photo: 91st Separate Anti-Tank Battalion