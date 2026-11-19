MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Nov 20 (NNN-Yonhap) -- Lee Kang-in of Atletico Madrid has become the first back-to-back winner of an award recognising the top Asian football player in foreign competitions, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Lee, a South Korean national team mainstay, was named the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian International Player of the Year at the AFC Awards ceremony Thursday in Bangkok.

The annual award is given to the Asian player with the best performance outside the continent. Lee beat out fellow South Korean Hwang In-beom and Japanese player Ayase Ueda.

Lee is the first consecutive winner of his prize since its introduction in 2012 and is the second multiple winner after his compatriot Son Heung-min, who claimed it in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2023.

Lee picked up five trophies during the 2025-2026 season with Paris Saint-Germain, including his third straight French Ligue 1 title and second straight UEFA Champions League trophy.

In June, Lee played all three matches for South Korea in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup and then joined Atletico Madrid in July to mark a return to Spain, a country where he had spent his teen years.

Lee did not attend the award ceremony in Bangkok due to his club commitment.

Lee was the only South Korean winner at this year's AFC Awards.

--NNN-YONHAP