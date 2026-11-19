On 25 October, president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pulled off the comeback of his career, beating Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in the runoff to secure an unprecedented fourth term. Markets, which had bet heavily on a Bolsonaro victory after his first-round lead, were caught wrong-footed. So what does Lula 4.0 mean for Latin America's largest economy?

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By FocusEconomics

Inflation and interest rate forecasts revised up: Investors had viewed a Bolsonaro administration as more likely to rein in public spending, so Lula's win forced a rapid repricing of fiscal risk. As a result, from the eve of the runoff to 10 November, the real lost around 10 percent of its value against the US dollar. The weaker currency, together with likely softer fiscal consolidation under Lula than Bolsonaro, explains the upward revisions to panelists' inflation and interest rate projections. The Central Bank already tapped the brakes on its easing cycle on 4 November, holding the SELIC rate at 13.75 percent after five straight cuts, and its minutes signaled that policy would stay tight for longer amid drifting inflation expectations.

GDP growth outlook worsens: The downgrade to our Consensus for 2027 economic growth was underpinned by higher forecasts for inflation and interest rates, coupled with greater investor jitters over public spending reining in business investment. Our panelists expect GDP growth to be the weakest since the pandemic in 2027 amid the fading of election-year fiscal stimulus, and to trend at an uninspiring 2 percent for the rest of Lula's fourth term-far too slow for convergence with developed-economy living standards.

Fiscal policy will be key: Gross public debt rose by over 10 percentage points during Lula's third term, and the budget deficit is running at over 8 percent of GDP-unsustainable by any metric. The government recently sent Congress a package to modestly tighten its fiscal rules-including a mechanism to cap real spending growth at a lower level. However, panelists are pessimistic on Lula's ability to get the fiscal house in order: Our Consensus is for the budget shortfall to remain one of the world's largest in coming years due to elevated mandatory spending, a lack of political consensus for deep reform and Lula's ideological aversion to deep spending cuts. The risk is that market confidence in the government's fiscal management dries up entirely, causing the real to tank further and bond yields to spike. In that sense, markets' post-election angst may just be a taste of things to come.

Insight from our panelists:

On fiscal policy, EIU analysts, commented:

Goldman Sachs, said:

Commenting on their forecast revisions, Itaú Unibanco analysts, said: