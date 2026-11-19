Custom Cable Solutions is a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of CDM Inc.

Custom Cable Solutions, Inc. has been awarded a Gold Medallion at BAE Systems' eighth annual“Partner2Win” Supplier Symposium

YORK, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Custom Cable Solutions, Inc. has been awarded a Gold Medallion at BAE Systems' eighth annual“Partner2Win” Supplier Symposium, recognizing its exceptional operational performance and commitment to excellence. This achievement Custom Cable Solutions, Inc.'s critical role in the supply chain, ensuring that high-quality, reliable capabilities are delivered to the warfighter on time and on mission.By contributing to the strength of the U.S. defense industrial base, Custom Cable Solutions, Inc. has helped BAE Systems ensure the reliable delivery of high-quality critical combat vehicles and weapon systems to the U.S. military and its global allies.“Our theme this year, Getting the U.S. Mission Ready, is all about moving with speed and delivering the highest-quality products for our warfighters,” said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of Integrated Operations for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business.“By fostering these partnerships, we are collectively ensuring that we are driving the mission. We are proud to celebrate the reliability and innovation these companies bring to the table, as their commitment is essential to our shared success in supporting the warfighter.”Now in its eighth year, the“Partner2Win” program acknowledges U.S.-based suppliers who excel in procurement, quality and operations. Through this initiative, BAE Systems fosters strategic collaborations with its suppliers, sharing best practices and innovative solutions to drive mutual success and ensure the highest levels of military readiness. Learn more about BAE Systems'“Partner2Win” Supplier Symposium here.About BAE Systems:BAE Systems, Inc. and our nearly 41,500 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with more than 110,000 employees worldwide. We design, build and deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea, space and cyberspace, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, information technology solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we do for our customers. Guided by a performance-driven culture of innovation and collaboration, our ambitious teams push the limits of possibility to protect those who protect us.About Custom Cable Solutions, Inc.Custom Cable Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CDM Inc., is a center of excellence for engineered cable assemblies based in Salisbury, MD. Its 51,000 sq ft assembly facility supports build-to-print programs for the aerospace and military markets, serving leading military contractors, aircraft manufacturers and medical diagnostic equipment companies. The team of more than 100 includes certified assembly technicians, mechanical and electrical engineers, and quality and testing technicians. Custom Cable uses factory-new components from U.S. manufacturers and authorized distributors, provides full material traceability to meet FAA and customer requirements, and is AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified and ITAR registered.

Robert Grzib

CDM Inc.

+1 856-740-1200

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Custom Cable Solutions, Inc. receives a Gold 'Partner2Win' Medallion at BAE Systems' eighth annual Supplier Symposium News Provided By CDM Inc. November 20, 2026, 03:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.