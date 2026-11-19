MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Panchayat elections commenced at 8:00 a.m. on Friday. The results will decide the winners in 1,275 Zila Parishad wards spread across 37 districts, with 4,069 candidates in the fray.

However, counting for four Zila Parishads, Baran, Kota, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar, as well as 38 Panchayat Samitis, will be conducted separately on December 17.

For the BJP, the results will serve as an indicator of the state government's performance and the strength of its party organisation. For Congress, the results will provide an opportunity to assess its rural support base and effectiveness as the principal opposition party.

Once the results are declared, political negotiations and efforts to secure support for the posts of Zila Pramukh (District Council Chairperson) and Pradhan (Panchayat Samiti Chairperson) are expected to begin. Since votes are being counted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the results are expected to emerge by the afternoon. An important feature of this election is the involvement of family members of several prominent political leaders.

In some constituencies, the wives and sons of ministers are contesting, while the daughters-in-law, daughters and other relatives of MPs and MLAs are also in the electoral fray. Consequently, the outcome will have significance beyond local panchayat politics. The victories and defeats of these candidates could influence the political standing of their family members, their hold over their respective constituencies and their prospects of securing party tickets in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Panchayat election results will determine not only who controls rural local bodies but also the political standing of several prominent leaders in Rajasthan. Held roughly two years ahead of the next Assembly elections, the polls are being viewed as an important test of the BJP government's popularity and the Congress organisation's strength in rural areas.

The results will offer insights into the leadership and political influence of several key figures, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP State President Madan Rathore, as well as Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully.

The counting of votes for four Zila Parishads, Baran, Kota, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar, will take place on December 17. The same date has been scheduled for counting votes in 38 Panchayat Samitis.

A total of 4,069 candidates are contesting 1,275 Zila Parishad wards. The counting process will determine which candidates emerge victorious and gain representation in the state's rural local governance system.