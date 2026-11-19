MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended greetings and best wishes to devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of Devutthana Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of Devotthan Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah, which marks the awakening of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu from his yogic slumber and the beginning of auspicious ceremonies. I pray to Lord Shri Hari and Mata Tulsi that happiness, peace, prosperity and good health enter everyone's lives and that the entire world is blessed.”

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended his greetings on the occasion.

In a post on X, he wrote,“Heartfelt congratulations and countless best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Devutthana Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah! I pray that with the blessings of Lord Shri Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, and Mata Tulsi, everyone's life may be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also conveyed his wishes, saying,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on Devutthana Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah. May this sacred festival, marking the awakening of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu from his four-month-long yogic slumber and the auspicious marriage of Lord Shaligram with Mata Tulsi, bring happiness, peace and prosperity into everyone's lives. This is my heartfelt wish.”

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary wrote in a social media post,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Devutthana Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah. May the blessings of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu and Mata Tulsi ensure happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being in everyone's lives.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also extended his greetings, writing,“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Devotthan Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah, the auspicious occasion marking the awakening of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu from his yogic slumber and the sacred marriage of Mata Tulsi! I pray to Lord Shri Hari Vishnu and Mata Tulsi that their infinite blessings remain upon everyone. May this sacred festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity to everyone's lives, and may an atmosphere of well-being, harmony and auspiciousness always prevail in the state.”

The festival marks the awakening of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu from his four-month-long yogic slumber and the beginning of auspicious and ceremonial activities.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote,“Heartfelt best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Devutthana (Devotthan) Ekadashi, marking the awakening of Lord Shri Hari Vishnu from his yogic slumber! I pray to Lord Shri Hari Vishnu that everyone's lives be filled with happiness, peace, good health and prosperity.”