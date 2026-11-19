MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard have disclosed cyber incidents involving outside service providers, with some customer information exposed or potentially accessed, while saying their services or payment networks remained unaffected.

The disclosures concern marketing information and a cardholder benefit programme. Visa said payment data, including card numbers, was unaffected, while Mastercard described the exposed information as email addresses unrelated to payments, a media report said.

JPMorgan said its investigation indicated that attackers had accessed marketing data held by vendors, potentially including some customers' names and email addresses, according to Yahoo Finance. The bank distinguished the cyberattack from service problems earlier in the week, which it attributed to a software bug.

“Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring,” Chase said in a statement reproduced by NBC Chicago.

The bank said the cyberattack had caused no disruption to its services. Its description of the information potentially accessed remained qualified, reflecting the investigation's findings so far.

Mastercard said the incident involved a small group of cardholders enrolled in a particular benefit programme. In comments to The Register, senior vice-president Seth Eisen said the exposure had been contained and the company was working with the provider to support affected customers.

“There is no impact to the Mastercard payment network or the ability for people to use their cards,” he said.

Visa linked the claims concerning its customers to an incident involving a service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. The company told The Register that its own systems were neither involved nor affected, and that payment information such as card numbers was unaffected.

That regional description does not establish that Indian cardholders were affected. The company statements reviewed for this report provided no India-specific figures or notification.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a ransomware group had leaked information belonging to thousands of customers. However, the companies' statements reviewed did not establish a common affected vendor or a consolidated number of customers across the three businesses.

In its general guidance, the US Federal Trade Commission warns that fraudulent emails and messages can impersonate banks and other familiar companies to solicit financial information. It advises customers to verify unexpected requests through a known telephone number or website, rather than contact details supplied in the message. That guidance is general and was not issued specifically in response to these incidents.