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will be held from May 15 to 17, 2027, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, bringing together growers, breeders, florists, distributors and horticultural professionals from China and overseas.

Organized by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd., with guidance from the Guangdong Flower Association, the expo will take the theme“Blossoms in Guangzhou · Co-Creating the Future.” Across a plannedexhibition,domestic and international brands are expected to meet overprofessional visitors, including a target ofinternational buyers. Founded in 2008, the event has developed into a full-chain floriculture trade platform.

As flowers become part of everyday consumption, the industry is exploring new varieties, more responsive supply chains and a closer connection between physical retail and online channels.

AFE 2027 will showcase cut flowers, cut foliage, potted blooms, ornamental plants, seeds, bulbs and seedlings, alongside horticultural supplies and products for professional florists.

Production and cultivation exhibits will cover growing media, nutrients, greenhouse systems, propagation equipment, refrigeration and preservation technologies, helping visitors follow developments from breeding to distribution.

The florist supply and floral art sections will bring together vases, packaging materials, decorative products, design services and professional training, highlighting the creative and commercial sides of the sector.

An upgraded Tropical Plant Zone will feature sought-after foliage plants and new varieties, building on the strong interest generated by the 2026 edition among younger plant enthusiasts and buyers.

Together with displays on courtyards, outdoor spaces and landscaping, the expo will offer buyers and designers a broader view of how flowers and plants are used in retail, interiors and daily living.

The 2027 China“Florist+” Conference will combine themed forums, floral art performances, installation exhibitions and professional exchange, linking floral creativity with the needs of modern retail.

Planned international demonstrations will introduce approaches associated with German, British, American, Russian and Korean floral design, creating opportunities for cross-cultural learning.

A Chinese floral art exhibition and a floral installation showcase will further explore traditional aesthetics, contemporary presentation and the relationship between nature, space and everyday life.

AFE 2027 will invite importers, exporters, wholesale distributors, chain florists, supermarket buyers, garden retailers and design professionals to explore products and potential partnerships.

The previous edition recorded 63,289 visitor attendances, including 4,336 overseas visitors from more than 60 countries and regions, providing a foundation for continued international outreach.

Through industry association cooperation, targeted buyer invitations and digital supply-chain initiatives, the expo aims to connect suppliers with new markets while supporting product launches, sourcing discussions and business negotiations.

Asia Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair (Asia Flower Expo 2027)May 15–17, 2027China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, ChinaGuangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd.

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