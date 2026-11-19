MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesway, Inc. (Nasdaq: YSWY) (“Yesway”) today announced the pricing of the underwritten secondary offering of 5,000,000 shares of Yesway's Class A common stock by certain of its existing stockholders at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters of the offering have a 30-day option to purchase from the selling stockholders up to 750,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley is acting as lead bookrunning manager for the offering. J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as active bookrunning managers. Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Guggenheim Securities, Raymond James, and William Blair are also acting as bookrunners.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 19, 2026. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (the“SEC”) website at Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from:



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

180 Varick Street, Second Floor

New York, New York 10014

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, New York 11717

Email:... or... Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

200 West Street

New York, New York 10282

Telephone: 1-866-471-2526

Email:...



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yesway

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with approximately 420 stores across eight states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the development and opening of more than 90 stores over the past several years, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing and completion of this offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to this offering, and any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate Yesway's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Yesway's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward-looking statements include the risk factors outlined in the“Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering and other filings Yesway may make from time to time with the SEC. Yesway does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Edelman Smithfield

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Media Contact

Erin Vadala

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