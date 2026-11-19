MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched early morning searches at multiple locations across Kerala as part of an investigation into suspected gold smuggling and hawala transactions, with around 10 premises in and around Kozhikode coming under scrutiny.

Parallel searches have also begun in Palakkad, Kasargode and Kannur, taking the operation to four districts in the state.

The searches are being conducted as part of the agency's probe into suspected foreign exchange violations and illegal financial transactions.

The operations began in the early hours of Friday, with ED teams reaching the identified premises and conducting searches.

According to agency sources, the investigation follows information received about hawala networks operating in the state, besides reports of gold smuggling incidents in recent months.

The latest searches are part of efforts to establish the financial links behind these activities and identify those allegedly involved in the illegal transactions.

The agency is particularly focusing on networks suspected of transferring money out of Kerala through illegal hawala channels.

The searches are being conducted at the residences of people allegedly having links with illegal gold and hawala dealings.

The investigation is aimed at tracing the movement of funds, identifying the people behind the suspected networks and examining possible connections between gold smuggling and illegal money transfers.

The ED is also looking into the role of individuals suspected of facilitating such transactions and the financial channels allegedly used to move money outside the formal banking system.

Incidentally, the northern districts of Kerala have figured prominently in investigations and reports relating to suspected gold smuggling and hawala activities.

The latest operation across Kozhikode, Kasargode and Kannur is part of the agency's efforts to probe these alleged networks.

The ED has been intensifying its action against suspected financial networks in Kerala, with investigations in recent months involving alleged money laundering and illegal cross-border transactions.

The ED is expected to give out more details about the operation later in the day.