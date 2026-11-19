MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Sasi Kumar Muthuluri's upcoming Telugu film 'Hey Kannamma', featuring actors Yashwanth, Dhanasree Verma and Karthika Muralidharan in the lead, for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

Dil Raju Productions LLP, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "U/A Certified! Get ready to experience the new age love story #HeyKannamma on the big screens! Worldwide Theatrical Release on NOVEMBER 27!"

Written and directed by Shashi Kumar Muthuluri, the film, a new age love story is being presented by Zee Studios. The film has been produced by Harshit Reddy and Hanshita under the banner of Dil Raju Productions LLP.

Excitement about the film increased among film buffs after the makers recently released a teaser. The teaser starts with a voice-over. A man is heard saying, "My life, my dreams, my hopes, my desires.. I have lived my life as if I were mine. Now when I see the world through your eyes.. I understand what the love you desire is like, Kannamma."

The way Yashwanth and Dhanashree Varma have showcased their characters has increased fans interest in the film.

The film boasts of a gifted technical team. While music for the film has been scored by Karthik, its background score has been provided by Jai Krishna, who has also scored the music for the film's teaser.

Cinematography for the film is by the talented cameraman Rampi Nandigam while production design for the film has been handled by Gandhi Nadikudikar.

The film's story has been co-written by Tarun Sakala, Teja Reddy, Mahesh Yellapu while its editing is being handled by Madhu. Bandi Ratna has taken on the responsibilities of an executive producer in this film, which is slated to hit screens on November 27 worldwide.