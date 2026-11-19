MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday for a three-day visit during which he will honour police personnel, distribute appointment letters to newly recruited government employees and attend a series of official meetings.

HM Shah, who is scheduled to arrive in Itanagar on Friday evening, will also hold an important review meeting with the state government to discuss key issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

Ahead of the Home Minister's visit, Khandu chaired a meeting on Thursday evening to review the preparations and arrangements.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and senior civil and security officials attended the meeting. CM Khandu had earlier said that HM Shah would honour recipients of the President's Police Medal at a function to be held near Itanagar.

The Union Home Minister will also attend a programme at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in the state capital.

HM Shah is scheduled to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited personnel of the police and forest departments, the Chief Minister said.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister is also expected to hold discussions with senior government officials, political leaders and representatives of various social organisations on development, security and other important issues concerning the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister are always concerned about the state. A review meeting has been proposed to discuss the problems of the state," CM Khandu had said.

He said law and order would also figure in the discussions, given the Home Minister's responsibility for the country's internal security. "We are very excited to receive Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is a very good opportunity for the state government and the public," CM Khandu said.

HM Shah's visit assumes significance as Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a series of protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), which is planned across Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The proposed mega hydropower project has emerged as a major political and public issue in the state over the past several months, with local residents and organisations expressing concerns over its potential impact on the region.

The Union Home Minister is also likely to hold discussions with leading organisations spearheading the protests against the project.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a sensitive international border stretching 1,863 km with three neighbouring countries -- China (1,126 km), Myanmar (520 km) and Bhutan (217 km). Strengthening infrastructure and improving connectivity in remote border areas have remained major priorities for both the state and the Centre under various initiatives, including the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The Home Minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi on November 22 after completing his engagements in the state, CM Khandu added.

HM Shah last visited Arunachal Pradesh in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Khandu following the state Assembly elections. Earlier, in April 2023, he visited Kibithoo in Anjaw district and launched the Vibrant Villages Programme, which aims to improve infrastructure, connectivity and livelihood opportunities in villages along India's northern border.

Meanwhile, protests against the proposed SUMP intensified on October 23 and continued until the morning of October 24. Intermittent demonstrations have continued in Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts. More than 75 people have been arrested or detained in connection with the protests against the proposed 11,200-MW multipurpose project.

On October 26, protests were also reported against the proposed 1,605-MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (SUHEP), popularly known as the Menga Dam. In response to the unrest, the Centre had rushed two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Rapid Action Force (RAF) to Arunachal Pradesh.

The state government's repeated invitations for dialogue have so far failed to make significant headway with the protesters.

Over the past two years, the state government has also organised a series of public meetings to address concerns raised by local residents, particularly fears of displacement in several villages and possible environmental damage arising from the proposed project.