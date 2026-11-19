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will take place from May 15 to 17, 2027, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, connecting machinery manufacturers, dealers and professional buyers across forestry, landscaping and horticulture.

Organized by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd., GMF 2027 is expected to featureexhibiting companies and attract more thanprofessional buyers and visitors. Its international recruitment programme will extend invitations acrossand regions. Founded inand upgraded to its current name in 2019, the event will spotlight new equipment, energy-efficient technologies and business opportunities across the machinery supply chain.

As forestry and landscape maintenance move toward electrification and intelligent operations, equipment buyers increasingly need solutions that combine productivity, efficiency and ease of use.

GMF 2027 will present machinery for soil preparation, cultivation, municipal greening, forest management, pruning, spraying and routine landscape maintenance.

Smart robotic lawn mowers, lithium-battery-powered garden tools and Internet of Things irrigation systems will highlight advances in autonomous operation, new-energy power systems and precision maintenance.

Forestry displays will cover chainsaws, shredders, logging and afforestation equipment, pest-control systems and selected forest firefighting technologies.

Irrigation solutions, sprinkler controllers, pumps, nozzles, hoses, drip-irrigation equipment and water-saving technologies will connect machinery procurement with resource-efficient maintenance.

Hand tools, equipment components, greenhouse controls and other horticultural products will complement complete machines, helping buyers compare products across the supply chain.

Live demonstrations and interactive experiences will give visitors opportunities to examine machinery functions, handle new tools and discuss applications directly with manufacturers.

The Garden Machinery Dealers Conference and a concurrent landscape and flower industry event will provide additional settings for market dialogue, professional networking and supplier engagement.

GMF 2026 welcomed 46,351 professional visitor attendances, including 4,152 overseas buyers from more than 60 countries and regions, with nearly 200 participating brands.

GMF 2027 will target distributors, agents, import-export traders, municipal maintenance bodies, forestry services, landscape contractors, property managers and commercial grounds operators.

Planned pre-show needs matching, one-to-one business meetings and digital trade-matching services will help exhibitors meet buyers with clearly defined sourcing requirements.

By combining product testing, technical discussion and procurement meetings, the fair aims to support new international partnerships and the adoption of greener, smarter equipment.

The 17th Asia Forestry & Garden Machinery & Tools Fair (GMF 2027)May 15–17, 2027China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, ChinaGuangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd.

GMF – Asia Forestry & Garden Machinery & Tools Fair – Foretsy and Garden Tools Industry Expo in Guangzhou China

+86 198 9783 5407

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