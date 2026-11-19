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will be held from May 15 to 17, 2027, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, connecting landscape designers, contractors, manufacturers and buyers across the outdoor living sector.

Organized by Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd., the expo will follow the theme“Better Habitats, Sustainable Momentum.” Its plannedexhibition is expected to bring togetherglobal brands and overprofessional visitors. The event will present landscape design, construction materials, outdoor facilities and garden lifestyle solutions, reflecting an industry shift toward ecological, intelligent and low-maintenance spaces.

From greenery-filled exhibition stands to decorative planting displays, the expo brings together the visual appeal of garden design and the practical needs of outdoor-space projects.

The upgraded Asia Outdoor Building Materials & Garden Decoration Exhibition will connect courtyard design with planting, outdoor materials and garden décor.

Exhibition stands will feature ornamental plants, garden decoration and products that connect design ideas with practical suppliers.

The 2027 showcase will explore New Chinese, minimalist and natural garden styles through outdoor furniture, paving, water features and landscape lighting.

Smart irrigation, garden lighting and sustainable, low-maintenance material options will also be among the planned exhibits.

The themed stands and exhibition aisles will give designers, contractors and buyers space to compare products and meet suppliers face to face.

Co-located events, including Asia Flower Expo (AFE) and World Tropical Plant Expo, will expand the range of plants, horticultural products and garden-related suppliers represented across the exhibition.

At plant-focused stands and along the exhibition aisles, visitors will be able to explore ornamental varieties and display ideas, speak directly with exhibitors and discover solutions for gardens, public spaces and commercial projects.

A series of industry forums is also planned alongside the exhibitions, providing another opportunity for professional exchange.

The 2027 expo will welcome landscape designers and contractors, municipal agencies, developers, garden retailers, cultural tourism operators and distributors of outdoor and horticultural products.

The 2026 edition covered 30,000 square meters and welcomed 62,709 visitors, including approximately 4,572 international buyers from more than 60 countries and regions.

Building on the active exhibition floor and buyer engagement of the previous edition, Asia Landscape Expo 2027 aims to bring product discovery, supplier conversations and new sourcing opportunities together in one place.

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Asia Landscape Design, Equipment & Supplies Expo 2027May 15–17, 2027China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, ChinaGuangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd.

+86 198 9783 5407

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