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The Asia Outdoor Kitchen & Barbecue Equipment Expo 2027 will be held from May 15 to 17, 2027, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China. As a dedicated B2B platform for the global outdoor kitchen and barbecue equipment industry, the expo will bring together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, engineering firms, and industry professionals to showcase innovative products, exchange industry insights, explore emerging trends, and establish new business partnerships.

The 2027 edition is expected to cover 40,000 square meters, host 600 exhibitors, showcase more than 10,000 innovative products, and attract 25,000 professional visitors from around the world, reinforcing its role as a key meeting point for industry players seeking new opportunities in the global outdoor cooking and barbecue market.

The exhibition will feature two key segments: the Asia Outdoor Kitchen Expo and the Asia Barbecue Equipment Expo, covering a broad spectrum of products and solutions across the outdoor cooking industry.

The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of products, including barbecue grills, outdoor kitchen systems, heat-resistant materials such as stainless steel and cast

iron, refractory materials such as fire bricks, energy and fuel systems, camping and outdoor cooking equipment, and garden and patio solutions.

By bringing together products, technologies, and solutions from across the industry value chain, the exhibition will offer a dynamic platform for businesses to showcase their latest innovations, connect with potential partners, explore emerging market trends, and identify new business opportunities in the global outdoor cooking market.

Based in China with a global vision, theis committed to promoting Asian products and brands to international markets while creating opportunities for overseas brands to enter and expand their presence in Asia.

Leveraging its extensive exhibition resources, international partnerships, and industry networks, the expo serves as a bridge connecting manufacturers, distributors, engineering companies, and professional buyers worldwide. It aims to facilitate cross-border business exchanges, encourage industry collaboration, and foster mutually beneficial partnerships across the global outdoor cooking industry.

The 2027 edition will also continue its, providing international buyers with exclusive opportunities to visit selected Chinese manufacturers and gain firsthand insights into production processes, product development, smart manufacturing capabilities, and quality management systems.

Through these factory visits, overseas buyers can gain a deeper understanding of China's manufacturing strengths, explore potential sourcing opportunities, and establish direct connections with suppliers. The programme aims to turn exhibition encounters into meaningful business relationships and promote long-term cooperation between Chinese manufacturers and international markets.

Alongside the exhibition, a series of professional events and activities will bring together industry leaders, experts, manufacturers, and buyers for business networking, knowledge sharing, and in-depth industry discussions.

The planned programme will include the, and, offering participants a diverse range of opportunities to engage with the latest industry developments, showcase innovations, exchange expertise, and establish valuable business connections.

Together, these activities will complement the exhibition by fostering professional exchange, facilitating business discussions, and creating new opportunities for collaboration and international partnerships across the outdoor kitchen and barbecue industry.

The Asia Outdoor Kitchen & Barbecue Equipment Expo 2027 warmly welcomes industry professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and buyers from China and around the world to Guangzhou. Join us to discover the latest products and innovations, exchange industry insights, build valuable business connections, and explore new opportunities in the global outdoor kitchen and barbecue equipment market.

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Asia Outdoor Kitchen & Barbecue Equipment Expo 2027May 15–17, 2027China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, ChinaGuangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group Co., Ltd.