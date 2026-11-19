Kirsten A. Davies Named Acting Head of Office of National Cyber Director

Washington, DC [US], November 20 (ANI): The White House named Kirsten A. Davies on Thursday to serve as the acting head of the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), succeeding departing director Sean Cairncross, as US President Donald Trump overhauls his artificial intelligence and cybersecurity leadership team. Because the permanent post requires US Senate confirmation, Davies will assume the role strictly in an acting capacity. She replaces Cairncross, who had overseen federal cybersecurity policy and strategy since August 2025.

Issuing a statement on Thursday night, Cairncross remarked that it had been the "honour of a lifetime to serve" under President Trump. In a post on X, Davies expressed her gratitude to President Trump and senior administration officials following the announcement, outlining her vision to secure America's digital infrastructure.“Thank you @POTUS and @StephenM for your faith and steady confidence in me. And thank you @SecWar for your vigilant and visionary leadership. Our nation stands at the crossroads of analogue, digital, and quantum technologies, with our American way of life increasingly interconnected. Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come, but only if we modernise and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future. Under President Trump's leadership, we will have a more secure, resilient and supercharged technological future. I am honoured to continue to serve,” Davies stated in her post.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the appointment, extending his congratulations to Davies on the social media platform. Rubio wrote,“Congratulations to the new National Cyber Director Kirsten Davies. Look forward to working together to strengthen America's cybersecurity.”

The leadership reshuffle comes amid a wave of widespread technological disruptions across multiple US sectors-incidents that have drawn growing criticism of the Trump administration and made Cairncross's departure its first major personnel change since the outages began. Underscoring the urgency of Davies's mandate to fortify national cyber resilience, JPMorgan Chase disclosed on Thursday (local time) that third-party service providers working with the financial institution had been targeted in a cyberattack. Reports indicate that personal data belonging to around 16,000 of its wealthiest customers was exposed.