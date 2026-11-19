Justice Varma Argues Removal Proceedings Void Post His Resignation

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Justice Yashwant Varma has stated that the constitutional proceedings initiated for his removal as a High Court judge cannot be pursued after his resignation, contending that he had ceased to hold judicial office and any further attempt to remove him would have no constitutional basis.

In a letter dated September 10 addressed to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, Justice Varma challenged the continuation of the proceedings initiated against him following the discovery of burnt currency notes at his official residence in New Delhi in March 2025. The letter, circulated among Members of Parliament on Thursday (November 19), was submitted in response to the report of the three-member inquiry committee constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The committee had concluded that all three articles of charge against him were proved.

Justice Varma maintained that his resignation on April 9 brought the proceedings directed towards his removal to an end. He argued that the constitutional mechanism for removal of a High Court judge applies only to a person who continues to hold that office and cannot be invoked against someone who has already resigned. Referring to Article 217(1)(a) of the Constitution and the Supreme Court's 1978 Constitution Bench judgment in Union of India vs Gopal Chandra Mishra, he submitted that a High Court judge's resignation takes effect on its own force and does not require acceptance by the President or any other constitutional authority.“Upon my resignation, proceedings directed towards my removal from office did not survive and cannot be continued,” he wrote.

Justice Varma also rejected the allegations against him, including the suggestion that he possessed ill-gotten money at his official residence. He asserted that he was innocent and cautioned against treating his resignation as an admission of wrongdoing or acceptance of the findings recorded by the inquiry committee.

The three-member committee, headed by Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar, with Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and senior advocate BV Acharya as members, had submitted its report to the Speaker. The report was tabled in Parliament on August 12. The committee examined three articles of charge relating to the recovery of burnt and partially burnt currency notes from a storeroom at Justice Varma's official residence at 30, Tughlaq Crescent, New Delhi, following a fire during the intervening night of March 14 and 15, 2025.

On the first charge, the committee held that substantial unexplained currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were found within the official premises occupied by Justice Varma and that he had failed to satisfactorily explain their presence, source or ownership. It clarified that its finding did not require a determination that he personally owned the money in the criminal-law sense.

The second charge concerned the failure to secure and preserve material evidence relating to the currency. The committee found that the storeroom was not sealed at the relevant stage and that the site was subsequently disturbed, resulting in the unexplained disappearance of the currency notes. It clarified that the finding did not rest on direct proof that Justice Varma personally removed the cash.

The third charge related to the explanations furnished by Justice Varma during the inquiry. The committee described his explanations as“evasive, incomplete and misleading in effect”, observing that the alternative theories raised by him, including allegations of conspiracy and possible involvement of other persons, were not substantiated by the material on record. The committee ultimately held all three articles of charge proved under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. The inquiry followed the discovery of burnt currency notes during firefighting operations at Justice Varma's official residence in March 2025. The matter subsequently underwent the in-house judicial process before proceedings were initiated in Parliament under the constitutional mechanism governing the removal of judges. Justice Varma's latest communication places the focus on the constitutional consequence of his resignation and whether Parliament can continue removal proceedings against a judge who has already relinquished office. (ANI)