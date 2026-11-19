Zelenskyy Sidesteps Trump-Putin Query at Berlin Coalition Summit

Berlin [Germany], November 20 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday walked off the stage when being asked about the latest interaction between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China. Addressing the media in Berlin alongside allied leaders for a "Coalition of the Willing" summit focused on support for Ukraine, security guarantees, and peace diplomacy, Zelenskyy refrained from answering queries about the Trump-Putin meeting, where the US President greeted his Russian counterpart as "my friend."

During the same briefing, Zelenskyy said Russia had lost 2026 to Ukraine on the "battlefield" and failed in its attempt to "divide Europe", while accusing Moscow of targeting civilians with ballistic missiles and stressing the importance of "European unity" amid the ongoing war. Zelenskyy said Russia's military campaign against Ukraine had suffered setbacks, while its attempts to weaken European unity had also proved unsuccessful. "Without a doubt, Russia has lost 2026 to Ukraine on the battlefield. And without a doubt, it is hell-bent on vanquishing the civilians with ballistic missiles. And this is not a question of people's resilience. It is simply that these are unfair rules. Even in war, there are certain rules. This is absolutely unfair," he said.

Accusing Russia of attempting to undermine unity among European countries, Zelenskyy said Moscow's efforts had been futile and that the Coalition of the Willing meeting demonstrated the continued solidarity of Ukraine's partners. "And Russia is betting on fighting against European unity. So far, this fight has been completely futile. Russia has lost this battle as well – its attempt to divide Europe. And our meeting today – once again, I thank our partners – demonstrates exactly that," he said.

Referring to US President Donald Trump, the Ukrainian President said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin might have raised certain issues with Trump, although the details of their conversation were not known. "I am sure Putin probably raised certain issues with President Trump. We do not know what they discussed. President Trump spoke today, and his message was that he strongly wants to end the war," Zelenskyy said. He further emphasised that a strong and united Europe was important not only for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict but also for European countries themselves. "But I would like to say to absolutely everyone – our colleagues, all of you, and the US President's envoys: a strong Europe is very important not only for Ukraine during the war. It is also important for Europe itself," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Summit in China, expressing optimism about the outcome of their engagement and hinting at a possible follow-up meeting. "We look forward to our meeting. We've had a great relationship for many years. We have known each other for a long time. I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start. But I think they'll come out of this," Trump said while greeting Putin. Shortly after, the first-ever trilateral summit involving the leaders of the United States, Russia and China was held. The discussions focused on major global challenges, including the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, nuclear disarmament, international security and energy cooperation. Following the summit, the three countries adopted a joint "Declaration towards Peace", outlining their commitment to reforming the United Nations to enable it to respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security. (ANI)