UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Distribute Tablets in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute tablets to 50,000 students from the Gorakhpur division on Friday. The distribution ceremony, organised under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, will be held at Champa Devi Park in the Ramgarhtal area of Gorakhpur. Sharing an X post, Yogi Adityanath said that the scheme aims to make the state's youth technologically self-reliant and prepare them for global competition.“Our commitment to providing 25 lakh tablets to the youth of Uttar Pradesh is a campaign to give their talent opportunities and their dreams new wings. Building on this commitment, today, in Gorakhpur, the sacred abode of spiritual practice of Shivavatari Mahayogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath Ji, more than 50,000 students and trainees from Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar and Maharajganj will be given tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

He added,“This initiative will make the state's youth technologically self-reliant and prepare them for global competition. Congratulations to all the young beneficiaries, and heartfelt wishes for a bright future.” According to a press release, the largest share of the distribution is allocated to Gorakhpur district, where 35,000 students from various educational institutions will receive tablets. Additionally, 5,000 students each from the other three districts of Deoria, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj, will also receive these devices. According to Gorakhpur District Magistrate Deepak Meena, a total of 1,41,085 students have been provided tablets and smartphones since the launch of the scheme in 2021-22.

Earlier, on November 15, CM Yogi distributed 50,000 tablets to students in Lucknow. Addressing a gathering of students in Lucknow, the Chief Minister expressed happiness over launching the second phase of the programme in the state capital and highlighted the role of technology in empowering the youth. "Today, we have gathered here as part of the 'Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana', an initiative aimed at digitally empowering our youth. Swami Vivekananda is a name that serves as a spiritual icon for every young person in India; he elevated India's ancient, eternal traditions to new heights on the global stage... I am delighted to have the opportunity to launch the second phase of this program here in Lucknow, in the midst of all the youth... We will explain the features of the tablets being distributed today, and we will also inform you about various central and state government schemes designed specifically for the youth," said CM Yogi. This technological push comes in the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.