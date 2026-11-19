MENAFN - Asia Times) The presidents of the United States, China and Russia have issued a four-point peace declaration calling for United Nations (UN) reform, more refined petroleum products, limits on the jurisdiction of international courts and dialogue on reducing nuclear risks.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen for an hour and a half on Thursday afternoon on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Xi said it was the first time in history that the top leaders of the three countries had gathered together, calling it groundbreaking.

In the US-Russia-China Heads of State Declaration toward Peace, the three heads of state said they had held an in-depth exchange of views on the international situation and were committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

Under the declaration, the three countries:

commit, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, to reforming the UN so that it can respond more effectively to global challenges; plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products, and reaffirm the importance of stable energy flows; stress that state consent and the immunities of state officials are paramount, and that the International Criminal Court (ICC) and similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction; and reaffirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and will hold a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation.

At the meeting, Xi said the planet had seen more than 10,000 wars and that more than 60 regional conflicts were still dragging on. He said history shows that when major powers get along, the world is at peace, and when they fight, the world falls into chaos.

“More than 80 years ago, China, Russia and the US fought side by side as the backbone of the world's anti-fascist forces and won a great victory, bringing peace and security to the world,” Xi said.“History is the best textbook. We must remember it, learn from it and use it to shape the future.”

Xi put forward four principles for how major powers should get along, including mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. He said the three countries should respect each other's core interests and must not cross each other's red lines on major sensitive issues.

“The Thucydides Trap is by no means inevitable. The key lies in the choices that major powers make,” he said.“China, Russia and the US should be partners and friends, and should not engage in conflict or confrontation.”

Before the meeting, the three leaders had been widely expected to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

Putin has set a sky-high price for ending what Moscow calls its“special military operation” in Ukraine. Meeting US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on November 12, he refused to water down Russia's claims to Ukrainian regions it says it has annexed and ruled out foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine. Moscow has also reportedly revived its 2021 demand that NATO pull back to its 1997 borders.

Market watchers had also been looking for any agreement among the three leaders on the Iran war, in which Beijing and Moscow side with Tehran while Washington backs Israel.

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At the meeting, Xi said that how major powers get along and jointly safeguard world peace is a question of the times that must be answered. He put forward four points:

Mutual respect: Respect each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, social systems and core interests, and do not interfere in each other's internal affairs or cross red lines. Peaceful coexistence: As major victors of World War II, uphold the postwar order and the UN Charter, and do everything possible to prevent a nuclear war. Win-win cooperation: Expand trade rather than decouple, and keep global energy supply chains stable. Dialogue and consultation: Maintain high-level contacts, establish crisis communication mechanisms, and push parties to conflicts toward political solutions.

Chinese commentators said the Republicans' midterm setback earlier this month left Trump keen for a diplomatic win abroad, and that Beijing, as APEC's host, gave him the stage he wanted by bringing Putin to the same table.

“The midterm results are prompting the Trump administration to take a more active part in the three-way dialogue. Even if the Democrats will control both houses of Congress next January, their constraints on the administration in foreign affairs will be limited,” Cui Hongjian, a professor at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told Guancha in an interview.

“Diplomacy may become the area where the Trump administration focuses its efforts to recover from the midterm defeat. Better relations with China could help settle unresolved trade issues, while improved ties with Russia could bring the US more economic benefits and strategic resources in Europe,” he said.

He said China's role was key to making the meeting happen, as Putin trusts Beijing more than Washington, and that it's normal for the first meeting not to resolve all difficult issues at once.

He said the success of this trilateral meeting should be judged by whether it signals stable major-power ties, shows a shared will to talk and builds a framework for future talks. He said Beijing will closely watch next month's US-hosted Group of 20 (G20) summit, as Washington has previously used the forum to rally other countries against China on trade imbalances.

Common ground first

The four points in the peace declaration reflect issues the three countries have been discussing for some time. Washington has long criticized the UN for its low efficiency and bloated structure, and has withheld dues to push for budget cuts. That prompted the UN to launch its UN80 cost-cutting plan last year.

Energy became a pressing issue after Iran moved to close the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israeli attack on it in February, sending US diesel prices to record highs. In October, Trump struck a controversial deal with Putin to buy Russian diesel, reversing years of US pressure on Moscow. After Republicans lost both houses of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, Trump acknowledged that high fuel prices had hurt his party.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023 over the deportation of Ukrainian children. In November 2024, it issued another for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Gaza war, prompting Trump to authorize sanctions on the court in February 2025.

On nuclear issues, Washington has long been concerned about nuclear development in North Korea and Iran, while Moscow has threatened to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. The declaration's nuclear pledge echoes the outlook Ronald Reagan brought to his October 1986 summit with Mikhail Gorbachev in Reykjavik, which paved the way for the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

“The UN Security Council has struggled to pass legally binding resolutions on the Ukraine crisis, the US-Iran war or the Israel-Palestine conflicts. As it is hard for all sides to agree on how to give the Security Council more clout, the proposed UN reform will mainly be about improving efficiency,” says a Chinese financial columnist using the pen name“Xinghua Dabai.”

“China's oil refining capacity has been the world's largest since it overtook the US in 2022, so increasing refined oil output will mainly rely on China. As China is not rich in oil, it will need to import more crude, possibly buying more from the US and exporting refined products back to it,” he writes.

He says the ICC point was likely raised by the US, as Trump has attacked the court over the past year. He adds that the fourth point is strategically significant, as reiterating opposition to nuclear war reflects growing signs of the danger of such a disaster.

Before the trilateral meeting, Xi held talks with Trump for about an hour. Xi had personally greeted Trump at the airport in Shenzhen, a rare gesture for a Chinese leader, and was later filmed holding Trump's arm on an escalator.

The warm gesture came just days after the US Commerce Department began requiring licenses for advanced chips, such as Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), shipped to data centers serving Chinese companies or to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil. The move followed allegations that Singapore-based Megaspeed had channeled billions of dollars' worth of restricted Nvidia GPUs to Chinese firms.

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In the bilateral meeting, Xi said China-US relations were generally stable and improving. He said the US must do the right thing on the Taiwan issue to avoid major setbacks, and called on both sides to address each other's trade concerns and guard against artificial intelligence (AI) security risks. Trump said the US does not support Taiwan independence, according to Xinhua.

A Hebei-based writer says Beijing and Washington urgently need to discuss trade issues, as their trade truce will expire on January 10. She says the US should lead in implementing a deal in which each side would cut tariffs on about US$30 billion of the other's goods.

Read: Trump's midterm loss may harden China policy on Taiwan, chips

Follow Jeff Pao on X at @jeffpao3

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