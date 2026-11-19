MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– Food security must become an integral part of diplomatic efforts to prevent and resolve conflicts, QU Dongyu, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said Thursday, calling for stronger international cooperation to protect food production, safeguard livelihoods and prevent food crises from deepening instability.

Addressing the Mediterranean Dialogues 2026 (MED-Dialogues), the director-general stressed that peace is a prerequisite for food security, while food security itself has become of strategic importance for diplomacy, economic stability and international cooperation.

The 2026 Global Report on Food Crises found that 266 million people across 47 countries and territories faced high levels of acute food insecurity in 2025, with famine confirmed in parts of Gaza and the Sudan.

Conflict remains a major driver of acute hunger, but its consequences extend far beyond the immediate disruption of food supplies. It destroys agricultural infrastructure, prevents farmers from accessing their land, disrupts markets and trade, and undermines communities' ability to produce food and sustain their livelihoods. These impacts can persist long after hostilities have ended, the Director-General noted.

Recent disruptions to energy, fertiliser and transport markets in the Gulf have further demonstrated how geopolitical shocks can affect food production and prices well beyond the areas directly affected, placing additional pressure on countries already facing conflict and economic fragility.

Other high-level participants in the session included Afrah Al-Zouba, minister of foreign affairs and expatriates, Yemen, and Nabil Fahmy, secretary-general, League of Arab States.

Three priorities for food diplomacy

The Director-General outlined three priorities for making food security a more concrete component of diplomatic engagement.

First, protecting food security must be an integral part of diplomatic efforts in conflict situations. International humanitarian law prohibits the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and requires the protection of civilians, humanitarian access and objects indispensable to their survival, including foodstuffs, crops and livestock.

Second, diplomatic engagement must safeguard people's capacity to produce food. Protecting agricultural production, livestock, water infrastructure, markets and essential supply routes can prevent immediate disruptions from developing into prolonged food insecurity.

Agricultural seasons cannot be postponed, the Director-General stressed. When farmers cannot access their land, seeds or fertilisers and miss a planting season, the consequences can be felt for months. Diplomatic negotiations, local arrangements and recovery efforts must therefore address not only the delivery of food assistance, but also the conditions needed to maintain and restore local food production.

Third, scientific evidence and early warning must be more directly connected to diplomatic and financing decisions. Governments, international institutions and financing partners should use available evidence to identify opportunities for preventive diplomatic engagement, mobilise resources earlier and support interventions that protect both lives and livelihoods.

This also requires stronger cooperation on trade, agricultural inputs and resilient supply chains, particularly when disruptions threaten countries already experiencing severe food insecurity.

He reaffirmed that FAO stands ready to contribute its technical expertise, scientific evidence and country-level partnerships to support diplomatic efforts, with the objective of protecting people's access to food today, preserving their capacity to produce food tomorrow and reducing the risk that food insecurity becomes another source of instability.“Food security is not only food, it's a basic human right,” the director-general concluded.

The MED-Dialogues is an annual high-level initiative promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI). The 12th edition of the MED –Dialogues is taking place from 19 to 21 November in Naples, Italy. Amid complex regional dynamics, the conference brought together leaders from governments, business, civil society, media and academia to help shape a positive agenda for the Mediterranean.