MENAFN - GetNews)"William Larue Weller bourbon, one of the six expressions featured in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. Image courtesy of The Liquor Bros"The Liquor Bros is preparing for the anticipated arrival of the 2026 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection following the unveiling of its six-bottle lineup, including a significant change to Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye.

ESCONDIDO, California - Nov. 19, 2026 - The Liquor Bros, an online spirits retailer known for limited editions, store picks and hard-to-find bottles, is preparing for the anticipated arrival of the 2026 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC). Buffalo Trace Distillery unveiled this year's six-bottle lineup on November 18, and The Liquor Bros anticipates bottles from the release arriving toward the end of 2026 or in early 2027. As with every edition of the allocated collection, timing and availability will depend on distribution.

Ahead of that window, The Liquor Bros maintains a dedicated page for The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, where collectors can explore bottles from previous editions and check for updates as any 2026 bottles become available.

Known among whiskey enthusiasts as BTAC, the collection is released once a year in the fall and sold individually in limited quantities. It debuted in 2000 with Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old, Sazerac Rye 18-Year-Old and William Larue Weller. George T. Stagg joined in 2002, followed by Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye in 2006. Over the following decades, the collection became one of the most closely followed annual releases in American whiskey. Because production is limited and bottles are allocated to retailers, availability can vary considerably between locations.

The 2026 collection features six expressions: George T. Stagg, William Larue Weller, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye, Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old, Sazerac Rye 18-Year-Old and E.H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond. The lineup brings together a range of bourbon and rye whiskeys, including barrel-proof expressions such as George T. Stagg at 130.9 proof and William Larue Weller at 121.9 proof, alongside bottles aged for 17 and 18 years.

The most notable change this year involves Thomas H. Handy, which marks 20 years in the collection. According to Buffalo Trace Distillery, the 2026 edition is the first made entirely from whiskey aged at least 12 years, with future bottlings also set to draw on barrels aged a minimum of 12 years. Previous releases typically matured for a little over six years. The rye is still bottled uncut and unfiltered at barrel strength, at 130 proof this year.

E.H. Taylor Bottled-in-Bond, meanwhile, enters its second year as part of BTAC. Its addition in 2025 marked the first new expression introduced to the collection in nearly two decades.

The annual announcement typically draws strong interest from collectors and whiskey enthusiasts looking for information about the latest expressions and where they may become available.

For The Liquor Bros, the collection aligns with its broader focus on limited releases and bottles that can be difficult to find at local stores. Its dedicated BTAC page currently features bottles from previous editions, providing a central location for customers to explore past releases and monitor changes in availability as the 2026 collection enters the retail market.

About The Liquor Bros

The Liquor Bros is a family-owned and operated liquor retailer serving customers since 1993. With multiple locations across Southern California, the company offers a selection of liquor and spirits through its physical stores and online shop. The Liquor Bros focuses on sourcing products at competitive prices and making them available to customers through in-store shopping and direct shipping.

For more information, visit.