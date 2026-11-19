MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Biolabs highlights pathway-focused NF-κB, JAK/STAT, and TGF-ß phosphorylation antibody arrays to help researchers investigate selected molecular responses in inflammation and immune regulation.

New York, USA - November 19, 2026 - Inflammation and immune responses involve multiple interconnected signaling pathways, making it challenging to interpret cellular changes using individual biomarkers alone. Creative Biolabs is highlighting three human phosphorylation antibody arrays targeting NF-κB, JAK/STAT, and TGF-ß signaling to support researchers investigating pathway-specific molecular responses in discovery-stage and preclinical studies.

Why pathway-specific profiling matters

NF-κB contributes to inflammatory gene regulation, JAK/STAT relays signals from many cytokine receptors, and TGF-ß signaling participates in immune regulation and tissue remodeling through both canonical SMAD-dependent and noncanonical mechanisms. Although these pathways interact, phosphorylation changes at selected sites do not, on their own, establish the activity of an entire pathway.

Phosphorylation antibody arrays allow multiple predefined phosphorylation-related analytes to be examined within an assay. With matched controls and independent validation, semi-quantitative readouts can support exploratory profiling and follow-up target prioritization; they should not be interpreted as absolute protein concentrations or direct measures of overall pathway activation.

Three arrays, three focused research questions

For inflammatory signal regulation, the human NF-κB pathway phosphorylation antibody array (membrane-based, semi-quantitative; 11 targets) includes phosphorylation-related markers such as IκB-a and NF-κB. This targeted panel can help researchers examine selected regulatory events, rather than every component of NF-κB signaling.

For cytokine-responsive experiments, the human JAK/STAT pathway phosphorylation antibody array (12 targets; catalog number AbAr-0558-YC) offers a pathway-oriented option for examining selected phosphorylation changes after stimulation or inhibition. Researchers should confirm the individual phosphosites and sample requirements before selecting the kit.

For immune regulation and tissue-associated signaling, the human TGF-ß pathway phosphorylation antibody array (membrane-based, semi-quantitative; eight targets; catalog number AbAr-0579-YC) provides an additional focused panel. Its coverage must be judged by the actual target list: TGF-ß biology extends beyond SMAD phosphorylation, and the product name does not imply comprehensive detection of all TGF-ß signaling events.

For example, researchers investigating cytokine-induced cellular responses may use a pathway-focused array to identify phosphorylation changes following experimental stimulation or inhibition. Those findings can inform which candidate targets warrant confirmation by immunoblotting or other validated assays. Array choice depends on the research question, available sample material, and the phosphorylation sites measured; the three products need not be used together.

From exploratory screening to focused validation

A practical workflow starts with a defined biological question, compatible samples, a consistent sampling plan, and matched controls. Scientists can compare treatment and control conditions, evaluate selected signals, and independently confirm priority observations. Product target lists, specimen compatibility, detection procedures, and interpretation criteria should be checked before study design. Individual arrays should not be assumed to share analytical performance or permit direct cross-array quantitative comparisons.

Explore Phosphorylation Antibody Arrays

Researchers studying inflammation, cytokine signaling, or immune regulation can explore Creative Biolabs' NF-κB, JAK/STAT, and TGF-ß pathway phosphorylation antibody arrays. Review product specifications, target coverage, sample compatibility, and experimental requirements to select an appropriate panel.

Research teams can contact Creative Biolabs to discuss array selection and project-specific analytical needs.

For research use only. Not intended for clinical diagnosis or treatment decisions.

About Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical research with antibody-related products, custom research services, and analytical solutions for discovery-stage and preclinical studies.