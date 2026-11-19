MENAFN - GetNews)Hirundo Fused Biconical Taper Coupler: In fiber laser, high-power amplification, precision optical monitoring and special optical interconnection applications, high-power component failures are typically caused by adhesive aging, solder degradation and free-space thermal distortion. Traditional coupling designs face trade-offs among power rating, temperature stability and long-term performance. With a fused-silica-native design concept, Hirundo presents a new all-fused-silica FBT coupling solution with reliability built into its intrinsic structure.

1、Core Innovation: All-Fused-Silica Monolithic Architecture

The core innovation of Hirundo high-power FBT lies in its all-fused-silica monolithic architecture: adhesive-free, solder-joint-free, and free-space-path-free. It fundamentally avoids the most common failure modes in high-power systems. Unlike solutions that rely on external coatings and bonding elements to maintain splitting performance, Hirundo embeds wavelength selectivity and optical splitting/coupling functions within the geometric configuration of silica. Temperature drift is greatly suppressed. High power-handling capacity and long-term reliability are no longer competing metrics requiring trade-offs, but structural advantages inherently derived from the same design。

Figure 1|Schematic Diagram of FBT Coupler

After stripping, two fibers are closely aligned and flame-fused to form a tapered coupling region. Evanescent-wave coupling occurs here. Optical splitting, coupling and tapping are achieved via silica geometry only. Free of adhesives and bonding agents, this forms the underlying principle of Hirundo's all-fused design。

2、Full-Spectrum Coverage & Mass Production Process Platform

Spectral coverage represents another value this process platform brings to the industry. Full‐spectrum platform means the process platform supports component customization across 400 nm‐2000 nm; individual single coupler is designed for specified operating wavelength band. The fiber compatibility matrix covers 460‐HP, SMF‐28e and PM1550, and extends to 200/220 μm large-core special optical fibers, meeting the demands for splitting, tapping and mode-field transformation across visible, near-infrared and short-wave infrared bands. The underlying capabilities including multi-window in-situ process monitoring, ultra-high drawing resolution and precise flame control underpin stable mass production. Rigorous process control ensures that the optical specifications and coupling uniformity of every component are controllable and reproducible, translating“high reliability” from laboratory metrics into volume delivery capability.

Figure 2|Types of Hirundo FBT Couplers

Compared with conventional adhesive-packaged FBT couplers: traditional solutions rely on adhesive fixation and coating-based splitting, which are prone to thermal aging and drift under high power. Hirundo locks the splitting performance within the fused silica body, fundamentally eliminating the risk of adhesive failure and suppressing temperature drift, so both high-power handling and long-term stability can be achieved simultaneously.

3、Solution Matrix: High-Reliability Low Split-Ratio Devices & Polarization-Maintaining Mode Field Expansion

Within the solution matrix, the weakly-coupled low split-ratio devices for in-line laser sampling stand out. Stable 1/99 split ratio is available with an operating bandwidth of ±20 nm. Validated by 2000 h double-85 (DH) long-term aging test, the variation of insertion loss is limited within 0.3 dB, and the variation of polarization-dependent loss (PDL) is within 0.1 dB. These devices are suitable for scenarios highly sensitive to long-term drift, such as laser power monitoring, backlight sampling and in-line diagnostics.

To address the pain point of mode-field matching in polarization-maintaining optical paths, Hirundo also supports mode-field diameter (MFD) conversion for PM633 fiber. It enables smooth MFD expansion from 4.5 μm to 9 μm, with a maximum of 18 μm. Optical performance is not degraded during conversion. It delivers a low-disturbance mode-field transition solution for PM laser systems, precision interferometry and specialty-fiber optical circuits, eliminating the need for complex lens collimation and coupling chains.

Figure 3|Product Qualification

4、Technical Value & Application Landscape

In terms of technical value, this solution addresses three major pain points of high-power optical components: thermally induced failure under high power, splitting ratio drift over wide temperature ranges, and mode-field mismatch between specialty fibers. From the application perspective, it is compatible with continuous-wave / pulsed fiber lasers, high-power EDFAs and Raman amplifiers, LiDAR, fiber-optic sensing, scientific precision optics, medical lasers and other diverse scenarios. It can be supplied in volume as standardized splitting and sampling components, and also supports customized tapering, split ratio, polarization-maintaining and large-core developments tailored to customers' optical paths.

Figure 4|Product Applications

Compatible with single-mode, polarization-maintaining and large-core specialty fibers. It supports low split-ratio in-line tapping and PM MFD mode-field expansion. Suitable for fiber lasers, high-power optical amplification, LiDAR, fiber-optic sensing, precision optics and medical lasers, with both standard and customized development available.

The industry continues to evolve toward higher power, longer service life and more stringent environmental adaptability. Solutions relying merely on packaging reinforcement have nearly hit their performance ceiling. Hirundo takes a different approach: returning to the fundamental optical skeleton of fused biconical tapering. Light is guided within the silica body, and splitting performance is defined by precision fusing processes, with reliability inherently built into the device structure.

Supported by a fully self-owned process platform, wide-spectrum compatibility, long-term aging-verified stability and flexible mode-field transformation capability for specialty fibers, Hirundo all-fused high-power FBT couplers deliver a domestic component option featuring“reliability by structure” for high-power optical systems. They help customers achieve more stable and longer-cycle system operation in high-power laser and precision optical measurement fields.

About Hirundo

Hirundo has been deeply involved in the field of optical switches for many years, and can create customized optical switch solutions to meet the needs of different scenarios. We can provide mechanical optical switches, MEMS optical switches, WSS optical switches, etc. Our products not only have the advantages of low insertion loss and high reliability, but also meet the needs of high integration and high-speed switching in data centers, as well as adapt to the scorching sun and cold winter of desert photovoltaic power stations, enabling rapid optical path switching and safeguarding various scenarios.