Cleopatra Travel Issues 2026 Guide To Verifying Egypt Travel Agencies
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Heliopolis, Egypt – Cleopatra Travel has issued a 2026 consumer guide that tells visitors how to verify an accredited agency before paying a deposit, as demand rises ahead of peak tourism season. The core advice is to ask for a Ministry of Tourism licence number and an IATA code, then check both independently.
What should travellers check first?
Travellers should ask any agency for its tourism licence number and its IATA member code, and expect both to be given without hesitation. Tour operators in Egypt work under the supervision of the Ministry of Tourism, so a genuine company can name its licence.
The guide advises asking for these details in writing and confirming them with the issuing bodies before sending money.
How does Cleopatra Travel meet its own test?
Cleopatra Travel applies the same standard to itself. The company is an Egyptian destination management company founded in 1993, with IATA member code 90203691 and Ministry of Tourism licence number 919.
It runs seven branch offices across Egyptian destinations including Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Luxor, with its headquarters in Heliopolis. Among travel agencies in Egypt, physical offices are another detail worth asking about.
What other warning signs should visitors look for?
The guide points to a short list of checks that take minutes and prevent most problems.
Ask for the licence number and IATA code, and verify both.
Look for a named head office and branch addresses, not only a web form.
Read what each tour price includes before paying.
Be cautious of pressure to pay quickly by transfer.
Why does the guide arrive now?
Visitor interest in Egypt tends to build toward the cooler months, and early bookings give travellers time to check an agency properly. A spokesperson for Cleopatra Travel said: "A rushed booking is where most avoidable problems begin. Checking a licence takes ten minutes, and it is the most useful ten minutes a traveller will spend."
Tour inclusions and prices vary by itinerary, so travellers should read the specific tour page before they book.
About Cleopatra Travel
Cleopatra Travel is an Egyptian destination management company founded in 1993, supervised by the Ministry of Tourism in Egypt under licence number 919 and holding IATA member code 90203691. It offers tour packages, Nile cruises, culture tours, flight booking, Hajj and Umrah, and MICE services, with seven branches across Egypt.
Website:
What should travellers check first?
Travellers should ask any agency for its tourism licence number and its IATA member code, and expect both to be given without hesitation. Tour operators in Egypt work under the supervision of the Ministry of Tourism, so a genuine company can name its licence.
The guide advises asking for these details in writing and confirming them with the issuing bodies before sending money.
How does Cleopatra Travel meet its own test?
Cleopatra Travel applies the same standard to itself. The company is an Egyptian destination management company founded in 1993, with IATA member code 90203691 and Ministry of Tourism licence number 919.
It runs seven branch offices across Egyptian destinations including Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Luxor, with its headquarters in Heliopolis. Among travel agencies in Egypt, physical offices are another detail worth asking about.
What other warning signs should visitors look for?
The guide points to a short list of checks that take minutes and prevent most problems.
Ask for the licence number and IATA code, and verify both.
Look for a named head office and branch addresses, not only a web form.
Read what each tour price includes before paying.
Be cautious of pressure to pay quickly by transfer.
Why does the guide arrive now?
Visitor interest in Egypt tends to build toward the cooler months, and early bookings give travellers time to check an agency properly. A spokesperson for Cleopatra Travel said: "A rushed booking is where most avoidable problems begin. Checking a licence takes ten minutes, and it is the most useful ten minutes a traveller will spend."
Tour inclusions and prices vary by itinerary, so travellers should read the specific tour page before they book.
About Cleopatra Travel
Cleopatra Travel is an Egyptian destination management company founded in 1993, supervised by the Ministry of Tourism in Egypt under licence number 919 and holding IATA member code 90203691. It offers tour packages, Nile cruises, culture tours, flight booking, Hajj and Umrah, and MICE services, with seven branches across Egypt.
Website:
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