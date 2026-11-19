Repindia Appoints Vandita Gauba As Associate Creative Director Copy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Digital agency RepIndia has announced the appointment of Vandita Gauba as Associate Creative Director Copy. Based in Delhi, she will be responsible for strengthening the agency's creative and copy capabilities, while contributing to its brand campaigns and communication mandates.
Vandita brings experience across copywriting, creative strategy, content development and brand storytelling. Over the course of her career, she has worked on creative and content-led assignments across multiple brands and categories, developing campaign narratives, digital communication and branded content. Her experience spans conceptualising ideas, crafting brand narratives and developing platform-specific communication, with a focus on aligning creative thinking with strategic brand objectives. She has also worked on integrated communication initiatives, translating brand requirements into relevant and engaging content for diverse audiences.
At RepIndia, she will work closely with the creative and strategy teams to develop campaign ideas and communication solutions for clients across categories. In her new role, she will contribute to the agency's copy and content functions, while driving creative development across digital, social and other communication platforms. She will also play a role in shaping brand narratives and developing content-led approaches that address evolving consumer expectations and communication needs.
About RepIndia
RepIndia is one of India's leading integrated digital communications firms, founded in 2013, with a team of 400+ specialists and experience across 550+ brands. RepIndia helps organisations build influence, drive growth, and strengthen digital reputation through integrated capabilities spanning creative strategy, digital campaigns, content production, ORM and crisis management, digital listening and intelligence, performance marketing, SEO, GEO, AEO, media buying, and technology. With offices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, RepIndia works with leading brands across sectors, combining real-time insights, AI-powered intelligence, and creative thinking to shape brand narratives, navigate digital challenges, and build lasting credibility.
Vandita brings experience across copywriting, creative strategy, content development and brand storytelling. Over the course of her career, she has worked on creative and content-led assignments across multiple brands and categories, developing campaign narratives, digital communication and branded content. Her experience spans conceptualising ideas, crafting brand narratives and developing platform-specific communication, with a focus on aligning creative thinking with strategic brand objectives. She has also worked on integrated communication initiatives, translating brand requirements into relevant and engaging content for diverse audiences.
At RepIndia, she will work closely with the creative and strategy teams to develop campaign ideas and communication solutions for clients across categories. In her new role, she will contribute to the agency's copy and content functions, while driving creative development across digital, social and other communication platforms. She will also play a role in shaping brand narratives and developing content-led approaches that address evolving consumer expectations and communication needs.
About RepIndia
RepIndia is one of India's leading integrated digital communications firms, founded in 2013, with a team of 400+ specialists and experience across 550+ brands. RepIndia helps organisations build influence, drive growth, and strengthen digital reputation through integrated capabilities spanning creative strategy, digital campaigns, content production, ORM and crisis management, digital listening and intelligence, performance marketing, SEO, GEO, AEO, media buying, and technology. With offices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, RepIndia works with leading brands across sectors, combining real-time insights, AI-powered intelligence, and creative thinking to shape brand narratives, navigate digital challenges, and build lasting credibility.
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