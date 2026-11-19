MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon once again fuelled speculation about her equation with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia with a sweet birthday wish on his birthday on Thursday.

Kriti took to her social media account to share a picture of Kabir posing against a sunset backdrop. In the picture, Kabir is seen striking a playful expression. She captioned the picture,“Happy Birthday Cutie!” followed by a red heart and evil-eye emoticon.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon also joined in the birthday celebrations and shared a series of affectionate and playful posts for Kabir. In one of the pictures, Nupur is seen hugging Kabir. The pictures seem to be from Nupur's wedding in January.

Alongside the photograph, she wrote,“Keep smiling, radiating your positive energy and being the guy with the purest heart!” In another post, Nupur shared a photograph of them both engrossed in having a fun moment. Her message read,“Happy Birthday Kabuu! Here to hug you, annoy you & do some Bhangra on your nerves bro!” She added a postscript saying the“T&I bgm”.

Speculation about Kriti and Kabir's relationship began gaining momentum in 2024 after the two were reportedly spotted together on many occasions. He was also seen at Kriti's birthday celebrations in Greece in July 2024. Their pictures and videos from the holiday circulated on social media.

The buzz grew further when Kabir appeared alongside Kriti and her family during celebrations. The pair were also seen with Nupur and her then-boyfriend Stebin Ben during New Year celebrations in Dubai.

Meanwhile, neither Kriti nor Kabir has publicly confirmed that they are dating. Kabir, meanwhile, had also shared affectionate birthday wishes for Kriti. In July 2026, he posted a selfie with her and wrote“Happy K dayyy” and shared a picture of them together on a yacht.

–IANS

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