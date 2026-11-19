MENAFN - IANS) Patiala, Nov 20 (IANS) Despite the paddy harvesting season nearing completion in Punjab, incidents of stubble burning continue to be reported across the state, with 6,874 cases recorded as of November 19, according to a report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Of the total reported incidents, 6,425 locations have been inspected, and stubble burning has been confirmed at 2,704 sites, the report stated. Meanwhile, harvesting has been completed on 99.10 per cent of the total 32.87 lakh hectares of land under paddy cultivation in the state.

As part of the action against stubble-burning, environmental compensation (EC) amounting to Rs 11.94 crore has been imposed in 2,372 cases. Of this, Rs 4.27 crore has been recovered so far.

The report further stated that 2,066 FIRs have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with stubble-burning incidents. Additionally, red entries have been made in the land revenue records of farmers in 2,200 cases.

On the administrative front, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against officials in 41 cases. However, no charge sheets have been issued to any nodal or supervisory officers so far, and no official has been suspended. Meanwhile, 2,051 warning and show-cause notices have been issued.

In Patiala district, harvesting has been completed on 99.70 per cent of the total 2.314 lakh hectares of land under paddy cultivation.

The district recorded 441 stubble-burning incidents, of which 417 locations were inspected. Burning was confirmed at 260 locations. In addition, traces of burning stubble were found in four fields located in non-AFL areas.

In Patiala, environmental compensation amounting to Rs 10.65 lakh has been imposed in 213 cases, of which Rs 3.50 lakh has been recovered. The district has also registered 246 FIRs, while red entries have been made in the revenue records in 194 cases.

Furthermore, 689 warning and show-cause notices have been issued to farmers in the district.

According to the district-wise data, Ferozepur recorded the highest number of stubble-burning incidents at 892, followed by Sangrur with 787, Tarn Taran with 710, Bathinda with 631, Patiala with 441 and Barnala with 384.

The figures indicate that despite enforcement measures and financial penalties, the recovery of environmental compensation imposed for burning stubble remains incomplete across Punjab.