

Retail investors speculated whether the selloff was linked to Anthropic's record IPO, which constrained liquidity in markets.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing, while message volumes surged nearly 100% over 24 hours. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said in a post on X that ANT stock would eventually see a selloff after the initial run-up in the first few days, after which liquidity would rotate toward other risk-on assets.

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) closed more than 4% lower on Thursday and continued to slip overnight amid a broader selloff in U.S. stock markets.

The shares also fell to a 52-week low of $13.52 in regular trading hours on Thursday.

Retail investors speculated whether the selloff was linked to Anthropic's record IPO, which constrained liquidity in markets.

Retail Investors Look For A Bargain Buy

One user said,“$SOFI Anthropic has been a sponge....money will eventually flow back into the market. Bitcoin was a great example of a funding source. The catalyst is that many companies have become a bargain as a result of the drawdown.”

Another bullish user said,“$SOFI Money is rotating to ANT they will be back.”

A third user said,“$SOFI people selling everything to buy ANT which is up 20 on IPO? Buying Sofi instead. See you at 17-19 soon enough.” SOFI stock last closed at $13.53.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing, while message volumes surged nearly 100% over 24 hours.

SOFI stock is down more than 48% this year.

Anthropic's Record IPO Crunches Liquidity

Anthropic (ANT) has quickly become one of the most valuable public companies in the world after its shares started trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday, much above its allocation price of $83.

ANT stock soared more than 17% at close, ending the session at $97.17 and taking its valuation to roughly $1.76 trillion.

The AI company's Thursday debut on the Nasdaq, considered a crucial test for the AI industry, proved that plenty of excitement is still around.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said in a post on X that ANT stock would eventually see a selloff after its run-up in the first few days, after which liquidity would rotate toward other risk-on assets.“I would expect to see $NQ, $BTC and other assets to rally upwards from that liquidity injection alongside a drop in Oil and the Yields,” he said.

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