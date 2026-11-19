

Gold and silver are falling amid rising rate hike concerns and a strengthening dollar.

Some market experts believe that despite the recent bloodbath in precious metals, they are still a solid hold in the long term. Other market analysts see the weakness in precious metals continuing for some time.

Precious metals prices are dipping persistently amid rising concerns about rate hikes at the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting, while a strengthening dollar is adding further pressure.

Gold spot prices fell to their lowest level since Aug. 2025, slipping below $3,600 an ounce. Meanwhile, silver spot prices are currently trading at $42.38, also near Aug. 2025 levels.

Markets now see a 97.3% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike from the central bank at its next meeting, according to data from the CME FedWatch tool.

Bulls Argue A Case For Accumulation

Some market experts believe that despite the recent bloodbath in precious metals, they remain a solid long-term hold.

Economist Peter Schiff said in a post on X that while he did not expect gold to trade below $3,680 or silver below $44.50, given the strong fundamentals, he is still bullish on the precious metals.

“But most investors don't understand that rising debt and inflation are bullish for gold, despite the Fed's feigned resolve to do something about it,” he said.

In a separate X post, he compared the drop in gold and Bitcoin (BTC) prices, saying gold should not have gone down at all, while Bitcoin hasn't dropped enough.

“The big drop in gold is an opportunity to buy, while the small drop in Bitcoin is a(n) opportunity to sell,” he said.

Meanwhile, trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe noted the broader market selloff in a post on X, saying that it was a good time to hold your horses and wait for yields to come down.

“I would expect to see Yields come down substantially in the coming days/weeks, as the markets are in a bad situation. Gold is collapsing. Silver is collapsing. $NVDA is collapsing All indicators are hitting overextended phases not seen in years,” he said, adding that the best plan would be to“Accumulate and zoom out.”

Critics Think The Opportunity Cost Of Holding Is Too High

Other market analysts see the weakness in precious metals continuing for some time.

Evan Mills, a financial advisor with Scholar Financial Advising, reportedly told CNBC that following a strong rally, when expectations from gold were extremely high, falling returns can cause panic. While panic isn't the right strategy, Mills advised being cautious.

“In the short term, with real yields going up and the dollar likely strengthening with future Fed hikes, I'd be cautious about gold in the overall portfolio,” he said.“If you're looking for it to be a short-term purchase, then gold likely doesn't belong in your portfolio at all,” he added.

The financial advisor pointed out that gold would likely disappoint if it makes a part of the growth section of one's portfolio.“Gold is insurance, not an engine, and the mistake is buying insurance when its price has skyrocketed,” he said.

“There are higher Treasury yields and a strengthening dollar, so the opportunity cost of holding an asset that doesn't produce income is much higher,” Mills added.

Keith McCullough, CEO at Hedgeye Risk Management also noted in a post on X that a failure for gold to rebound despite falling bond yields was not a good sign.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are trading at around 5.022%, down from higher levels earlier this week, while 30-year Treasury yields are at 5.382%.

In a separate post, he said,“I'm not even going to mention being short Silver. $SLV so bad.”

Veteran trader Peter L Brandt noted in a post on X,“I think the Silver market voted, and it voted A. This is far lower than I thought we would go. I expected $50 to hold, at worst $48.”

What's Retail Saying About Gold And Silver?

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), which tracks the price of gold, closed down nearly 2% on Thursday overnight.

Retail sentiment around GLD slipped from 'bullish' to 'neutral' over 24 hours on Stocktwits.

One user said,“$GLD No such thing as safe haven.”

Another user said,“$GLD Until we see actual flows (ETFs) and holdings levels fall, gold is nowhere near the bottom. In fact, with holdings at record highs, the real selling in gold has yet to begin.”

Meanwhile, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) plunged more than 3% in the overnight session on Thursday.

Retail sentiment around SLV remained in the 'bullish' territory over 24 hours.

One user said,“$SLV $20 is nearby than $50. Two interest rate hike is in radar.”

However, another user said,“$SLV this is a gift from god. Low silver prices while banks are collapsing. This i would of never guessed. Keep selling that fake paper while i hold this silver.”

GLD is down more than 15% year-to-date, while SLV has plunged more than 38% in the same time.

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