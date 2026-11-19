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will take place from May 15 to 17, 2027, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou as a featured exhibition of Asia Flower Expo, bringing growers, breeders, distributors, collectors and horticultural professionals together.

Building on the response to its 2026 tropical plant showcase, the event will present new varieties, rare parent plants, cultivation solutions and plant-inspired lifestyle products. As part of the co-located Asia Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair, it will benefit from ahost exhibition, withbrands and overprofessional visitor attendances anticipated across the wider fair. The focus will be on technical exchange, industry cooperation and new market opportunities.

Demand for distinctive tropical foliage continues to expand beyond specialist collecting, supported by advances in breeding, tissue culture and commercial-scale cultivation.

The exhibition will feature Staghorn Ferns, Monsteras, Anthuriums, Begonias, Caladiums, Philodendrons and Hoyas, alongside niche varieties and distinctive specimens sought by enthusiasts and professional buyers.

Related displays will cover growing media, specialized pots, plant boards, grow lights, stands and cultivation tools, connecting plant innovation with practical care and retail applications.

Plant-inspired merchandise, creative accessories and lifestyle products will demonstrate how tropical plants are becoming part of interior styling and everyday consumer experiences.

Immersive green displays and visitor activities, including photo check-ins and stamp-collection experiences, are planned to engage younger audiences and online plant communities.

Combining business-to-business sourcing with consumer-facing experiences, the exhibition will help emerging brands introduce products, gain visibility and engage with new groups of plant buyers.

The event will link breeding, tissue culture, seedling supply, commercial growing, horticultural materials and retail applications, offering a broader view of the tropical plant value chain.

Growers and suppliers will have opportunities to discuss new plant genetics, production techniques and differentiated varieties with distributors, designers and specialty retailers.

Targeted invitations and planned one-to-one matchmaking will connect suppliers with boutique florists, interior designers, commercial property buyers, wholesalers and collectors.

Guangzhou's trade and logistics infrastructure will provide a setting for linking South China's breeding and cultivation resources with overseas buyers and cross-border distribution networks.

The 2026 host event registered 63,289 visitor attendances, including 4,336 overseas visitors from more than 60 countries and regions, reflecting a broad international audience for the plant sector.

Through international industry networks, professional buyer invitations and trade discussions, World Tropical Plant Expo 2027 aims to help businesses diversify sourcing, explore export opportunities and build lasting partnerships.

May 15–17, 2027China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, ChinaAsia Floriculture & Horticulture Trade Fair

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