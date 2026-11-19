Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 20: Gold Falls Sharply, Silver Dips Check Rates In Your City
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,19,300
|Rs 1,30,250
|Rs 1,59,690
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,19,120
|Rs 1,30,050
|Rs 1,59,615
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,18,940
|Rs 1,29,840
|Rs 1,59,715
|Chennai
|Rs 1,19,380
|Rs 1,30,330
|Rs 1,59,715
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,19,300
|Rs 1,30,240
|Rs 1,59,775
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,19,350
|Rs 1,30,300
|Rs 1,59,650
Gold prices are influenced by international bullion market movements, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, import duties and domestic demand. Silver prices, meanwhile, are affected by investment demand, industrial consumption and global supply conditions.
For jewellery buyers, it is important to remember that the quoted gold rates represent the metal value and do not include making charges or applicable GST. A final jewellery bill may therefore be higher than the displayed market rate.
Buyers are advised to check the latest local jeweller rates and gold purity before making a purchase.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment