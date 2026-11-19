

Intuit reported Q1 results above expectations and raised its full year sales view.

Intuit is selling Mailchimp for $3.68 billion to Bending Spoons. Retail sentiment for INTU shifted to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish.'

Intuit, Inc. (INTU) shares plunged on Thursday despite the tax filing software firm's strong quarterly report and a major divestiture, underscoring continued anxiety over the future of Saas companies in the AI era.

INTU fell 8.3% in overnight trading. Shares have already lost over 52% in 2026. However, retail sentiment for the stock on Stocktwits climbed higher, with traders calling to buy the dip.

Mailchimp Sale

Among the key items in the earnings, Intuit said it was selling Mailchimp for $3.68 billion to Bending Spoons (BSP), the owner of several wayward tech brands. The purchase price includes $3.31 billion in cash and $368 million in Bending Spoons stock. BSP rose 4.8% in after-hours trading.

Bending Spoons, which went public in July, owns AOL, Everbrite, Evernote, Vimeo and others. The deal comes about a month after Berkshire Hathaway invested $930 million in Bending Spoons, accumulating a 4% stake.

"We have built AI native experiences to help businesses win new customers, manage their pipeline and help them grow through our lead-to-cash capabilities,” Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi said on the analyst call.

“Selling Mailchimp sharpens our focus behind that strategy while positioning Mailchimp and its team for continued success in their next chapter with Bending Spoons."

Intuit is known for its tax software such as QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma.

Intuit's Quarterly Update

Intuit reported a higher profit as revenue rose 12% to $4.35 billion in its fiscal first quarter, with results topping analyst estimates. Sales in Intuit's business-facing segment increased 15%, while its consumer-facing sales rose 7%.

Intuit's second quarter forecasts – revenue of $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion, with earnings per share between $2.55 and $2.60 – were below expectations, but the company raised its full year sales view.

The company now expects revenue between $23.08 billion to $23.37 billion, down from its prior view for $23.28 billion to $23.51 billion.

In Q1, we saw higher interest rates weigh on growth as well as impact from a shift in consumer behavior. Our Q2 guidance assumes the demand environment remains at current levels,” CFO Sandeep Aujla said on the analyst call.

"Based on the Credit Karma performance and trends we have discussed, we are updating our full year revenue outlook. This update is limited to Credit Karma with corresponding adjustments to Consumer segment and total company revenue guidance."

Retail View On INTU

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for INTU shifted to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish,' with the ticker trending on the platform.

“Still very bullish after today's earnings report,” a trader wrote.

“Selling Mailchimp is a good thing for the long term. And taxes have to be done by everyone. This will be back over 400 a share sometime in the next 12 months. Today's dip under 270 was a huge buying opportunity and I'm glad to be a holder of Intuit.”

Another wrote:“$INTU shorts are desperate. Back over 300 soon.” As of the last close, INTU had declined 52.5% year to date.

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