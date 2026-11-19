(MENAFN- GetNews) ZHUHAI,CHINA -November 19, 2026 When choosing paper packaging materials, kraft paper and white paper are two common options. Both are widely used in shopping bags, product boxes, wrapping materials, and Retail Packaging. However, they differ in appearance, material properties, printing performance, and typical applications. So, which one is better for your packaging project? The answer depends on your product, packaging design, branding requirements, and budget. In this guide, we compare kraft paper and white paper to help packaging manufacturers, distributors, and brand owners make informed material choices. 1. What Is Kraft Paper? Kraft paper is a type of paper produced through the kraft pulping process, which uses chemicals to separate cellulose fibers from wood. The process helps retain the strength of the fibers, making kraft paper a popular choice for packaging applications. It is commonly available in natural brown and bleached white varieties. Key Characteristics of Kraft Paper:

Good tensile strength and tear resistance.

Available in different weights and thicknesses.

Natural brown appearance or bleached white finish.

Suitable for printing, folding, and converting. Available in virgin and recycled fiber grades. Common Applications:

Shopping bags and Paper Bag s.

Food wrapping and takeaway packaging.

Shipping envelopes and mailing bags.

Protective wrapping materials. Industrial and e-commerce packaging. Kraft paper is often selected for packaging that requires practical strength, versatility, and a natural-looking appearance. 2. What Is White Paper? White paper refers to a broad category of paper products with a white or light-colored surface. It can be produced using bleached pulp or other papermaking processes, depending on the paper grade. Different types of white paper have different properties. For packaging, common options include white kraft paper, coated paper, uncoated printing paper, and white paperboard. Key Characteristics of White Paper:

Clean and bright surface appearance.

Suitable for various printing methods.

Available in coated and uncoated finishes.

Different grades offer different levels of stiffness and durability. Can support detailed graphics and brand designs. Common Applications:

Printed packaging boxes.

Cosmetic and personal care packaging.

Retail product cartons.

Product labels and sleeves. Gift packaging and promotional materials. White paper is often chosen when visual presentation, brand colors, and printed graphics are important. 3. Kraft Paper vs. White Paper: Key Differences Although both materials are used for packaging, their characteristics can differ depending on the specific paper grade.

Comparison Kraft Paper White Paper Appearance Usually natural brown; can also be white White or light-colored Fiber Processing Commonly made using the kraft pulping process Varies by paper type and manufacturing process Strength Often offers good tensile and tear resistance Depends on grade, fiber composition, and construction Printing Suitable for basic and customized printing Often preferred for bright colors and detailed graphics Surface Usually natural and relatively uncoated Available in coated and uncoated finishes Design Style Natural, simple, and practical Clean, colorful, and brand-focused Applications Bags, wrapping, shipping packaging Printed boxes, retail cartons, labels

Important: Kraft paper is a paper category defined by its manufacturing process, while white paper describes a broad range of papers by appearance. White kraft paper is also available, so these categories are not always mutually exclusive.

4. Which Paper Is Better for Printing?

Printing performance is an important consideration when selecting packaging materials.

Kraft Paper Printing

Kraft paper usually has a natural brown background. This creates a distinctive appearance, but the background color can influence the final printed colors.



Suitable for simple logos and text.

Works well with dark-colored designs.

Creates a natural and understated visual style. White ink may be used when a lighter design is required.

White Paper Printing

White paper provides a neutral background that is suitable for a wider range of colors and graphic designs.



Better suited to bright and vibrant colors.

Supports detailed product graphics.

Suitable for full-color printing. Offers flexibility for different brand styles.

For packaging that requires accurate color reproduction and detailed graphics, white coated paper or white paperboard is often a suitable option.

5. Which Paper Is Stronger?

There is no universal answer because paper strength depends on more than color or appearance.

Important factors include:



Fiber composition: Fiber type, quality, and processing affect strength.

GSM: Paper weight influences material selection but does not directly determine strength.

Thickness and density: These properties influence stiffness and structural performance.

Manufacturing process: Pulp preparation and paper production affect the final material. Packaging structure: Folding design, reinforcement, and construction influence the performance of the finished package.

Kraft paper is often valued for its tensile strength and tear resistance, making it suitable for many bag and wrapping applications.

However, a properly selected white paperboard can also provide excellent stiffness and structural support for retail cartons.

The best choice should be based on the actual packaging requirements and material testing.

6. Kraft Paper vs. White Paper: Which Should You Choose?

The right material depends on how your packaging will be used.

Choose Kraft Paper If:



You need shopping bags or paper bags.

Your packaging requires good tear resistance.

You prefer a natural brown appearance.

You need practical wrapping or shipping materials. Your brand uses a simple, natural packaging design.

Choose White Paper If:



Your packaging requires bright and colorful printing.

You need product cartons or retail packaging.

Your design includes detailed graphics and images.

You want a clean and professional appearance. Your packaging needs to highlight brand identity.

Consider White Kraft Paper If:



You want the characteristics of kraft paper with a white surface.

Your packaging requires a cleaner appearance. You need a material suitable for both printing and bag production.

7. What Should You Consider Before Ordering?

Before selecting kraft paper or white paper for your packaging project, consider the following specifications:

Paper Type: Brown kraft, white kraft, coated paper, or white paperboard.

GSM: The required paper weight in grams per square meter.

Thickness: The physical thickness of the paper or board.

Printing Requirements: Logo printing, full-color printing, or custom graphics.

Packaging Structure: Paper bags, folding cartons, wrapping paper, or shipping boxes.

Product Weight: The weight and protection requirements of the packaged product.

Order Quantity: Production volume and customization requirements.

Providing these details to your packaging supplier can help identify a suitable paper grade and packaging solution.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Is kraft paper stronger than white paper?

Kraft paper is often valued for its tensile strength and tear resistance. However, actual strength depends on fiber quality, GSM, thickness, and manufacturing process. Some white paperboard grades can also provide excellent structural strength.

Is white kraft paper the same as white paper?

No. White kraft paper is made using the kraft pulping process with bleaching to achieve a lighter color. White paper is a broader category that includes different paper grades and manufacturing processes.

Which paper is better for shopping bags?

Kraft paper is widely used for shopping bags because of its strength and versatility. White kraft paper is another option when a brighter surface is preferred for printing and branding.

Which paper is better for colorful printing?

White coated paper and white paperboard are generally more suitable for colorful and detailed printing because they provide a lighter and more uniform background.

Is kraft paper environmentally friendly?

Kraft paper can be recyclable, depending on its coatings, adhesives, inks, and local recycling systems. Its environmental impact also depends on fiber sourcing and manufacturing practices.

Can kraft paper be printed with logos and custom designs?

Yes. Kraft paper supports different printing methods. Dark inks and simple graphics are commonly used, while white ink can help create contrast on brown kraft paper.

Does higher GSM mean better paper quality?

No. GSM measures paper weight per square meter. Quality also depends on thickness, fiber composition, strength, stiffness, and the intended packaging application.

Conclusion

Kraft paper and white paper both offer useful solutions for paper packaging, but they serve different design and functional requirements.

Kraft paper is commonly selected for its natural appearance, versatility, and good tear resistance. White paper is often preferred for clean presentation, colorful printing, and retail packaging.

Rather than choosing based on appearance alone, consider the paper grade, GSM, thickness, printing requirements, and packaging structure.

The right material is the one that meets your product protection, branding, and production requirements.

About US

Established in 2009, Zhuhai doton Printing is one of the leading and professional manufacturer in China are specialized in paper box, corrugated box, gift box, paper shopping bag, Our packaging is widely used in food, wine, cosmetic, jewelry, toy and garment industry etc.