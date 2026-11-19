MENAFN - GetNews) Guangzhou City,China-November 19, 2026

Red Light Far Infrared Photon Sauna Blanket

Our red light far‐infrared photon sauna blanket delivers professional thermal sweating & red‐light phototherapy for home, gym and spa use. Combined far‐infrared heating and red‐light photon technology helps full‐body detoxification, muscle pain relief and body relaxation. This foldable portable sauna blanket features adjustable temperature & timer, low‐EMF heating system, easy storage and operation. Suitable for personal self‐care, beauty salon wellness projects and bulk wholesale orders. We support OEM, custom logo and customized packaging for global distributors, spa merchants and health‐care retailers worldwide.

Product Features

Dual‐Tech Therapy: Integrated far‐infrared heating + red‐light photon LED for dual physical therapy effects

Adjustable Temperature & Timer: Custom working temperature and time settings for personalized home‐spa experience

Low‐EMF Safe Heating: Low electromagnetic radiation heating system for safe long‐time usage

Portable Foldable Design: Light‐weight, roll‐up foldable structure for easy carry & space‐saving storage

Smart Digital Controller: Intuitive controller panel, simple operation for beginners

Durable Premium Fabric: Wear‐resistant waterproof outer fabric, easy to clean

Customization Available: Support OEM, ODM, custom logo, private label & packaging for bulk buyers

Technical Specifications| Item | Parameters || Product Name | Red Light Far Infrared Photon Sauna Blanket || Working Principle | Far‐infrared heating + Red‐light photon therapy || Power Supply | AC110V‐240V 50/60Hz (dual‐voltage global compatible) || Temperature Range | 25°C‐70°C adjustable || Timer Setting | 10‐90 minutes timing function || Material | Waterproof composite outer fabric, inner heating layer, photon LED beads || Product Size | 190 × 80 cm || EMF Level | Low‐EMF safe heating || Custom Service | OEM / ODM / Logo printing / Custom package || Certification | CE, ISO compliant |

Applications1. Home Personal Wellness: Daily detox, post‐workout muscle recovery, stress relief self‐care at home2. Spa & Beauty Salon: Professional spa thermal sweating therapy, body sculpting wellness project3. Fitness & Gym Studio: Muscle soreness relief for athletes after training4. Wellness Center & Physiotherapy Studio: Auxiliary thermal physiotherapy service5. Bulk Resale Business: Wholesale for health‐care retailers, online sellers, cross‐border distributors

Why Choose Us1. Factory Direct Supply: HK Dongda Supply Chain owns mature production line, monthly large production capacity, stable lead‐time for bulk orders.2. Strict Quality Control: Every red‐light sauna blanket passes multi‐round testing, comply with international CE & ISO quality standards.3. Flexible Customization: Accept OEM & private label, custom logo, package to match your local market requirement.4. Global Market Experience: Serve clients from Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, familiar with cross‐border import requirements.5. Reliable After‐sales Support: Professional sales & technical team to solve pre‐sale consultation and after‐sale issues efficiently.

FAQQ1: What benefits does red light far‐infrared sauna blanket bring?A: Our photon sauna blanket combines far‐infrared heat and red‐light photon therapy. It supports full‐body detox, relieves muscle stiffness & soreness, helps body relaxation after exercise or long‐time work. It creates home‐level spa experience without visiting physical beauty salons.

Q2: Is this red light sauna blanket safe for home daily use?A: Yes. It adopts low‐EMF heating components, over‐heat protection and timer auto‐shut‐off function. Please follow user manual, do not use while sleeping. Pregnant women, people with serious health conditions should consult doctor before using.

Q3: Can you do OEM / private label for red light sauna blanket wholesale order?A: Yes. We support custom logo printing, customized outer package and manual book for bulk wholesale orders. Contact our team for OEM MOQ and quotation.

Q4: What voltage does the photon sauna blanket support? Fit for USA / EU market?A: Dual‐voltage design supports AC110V‐240V 50‐60Hz, compatible for USA, European, Australia and most global countries.

Q5: How should I clean and maintain the infrared sauna blanket?A: Wipe outer surface with damp soft cloth. Do not soak or wash the whole blanket with water. Keep it dry and fold for storage after fully cooling down.

Q6: What is your MOQ for wholesale red‐light far infrared sauna blanket?A: Small trial order is acceptable, large‐volume order gets better unit price. Send inquiry to get exact MOQ & latest bulk price.

Looking for high‐quality red light far‐infrared photon sauna blanket for resale, spa project or private‐label OEM?

Contact our professional team today for detailed product catalog, bulk‐price quotation and customization solution.

About US

HK Dongda Supply Chain Limited is a professional foreign trade enterprise registered in Hong Kong, dedicated to providing high-quality big health products and comprehensive supply chain solutions for global clients. With our in-depth insights into the international market and mature supply chain resources, we have established a stable cooperative network covering Europe, North America, Southeast Asia and other regions, becoming a reliable partner for global buyers in the big health industry.