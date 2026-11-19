MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province,China - November 19, 2026

What Is Dandelion Extract? Dandelion Extract is a powdered ingredient produced from dandelion root or whole dandelion herb through suitable extraction and drying methods. Depending on the raw materials, production technology, spray drying or freeze drying process and formulation, the finished powder may vary in colour, flavour, texture, solubility, active compound content and nutritional composition. Some products are made primarily from dandelion root aqueous extract or whole herb extract, while others may contain permitted carriers or processing aids to support drying, powder handling or product stability. Therefore, buyers should review the ingredient declaration and product specifications when selecting a suitable product.

The powdered format makes dandelion extract convenient to weigh, blend, package and incorporate into different formulations. For manufacturers working with dry ingredient systems, it can also simplify ingredient handling and inventory management.

Why Choose Dandelion Extract? One of the main advantages of Dandelion Extract is its versatility. It allows product developers to introduce a recognisable botanical ingredient into a wide range of food and beverage concepts. Compared with bulk dried dandelion herb, powdered extract is generally more convenient for transportation and storage when properly processed and packaged. It can also be incorporated into dry blends and customized formulations with greater flexibility.

Dandelion Extract can be combined with other botanical and fruit ingredients to create different flavour profiles. For example, dandelion can be paired with burdock root, chicory, ginger, lemon, peppermint or berry ingredients to develop distinctive herbal blend formulations. For manufacturers, this flexibility creates opportunities to explore new product concepts, diversify existing product lines, and respond to different consumer preferences across international markets.

Key Characteristics to Consider When Buying Dandelion Extract Selecting the right Dandelion Extract involves evaluating several technical parameters. The most suitable specifications will depend on the intended application and the requirements of the finished product.

Color and Appearance Dandelion plant parts (root vs leaf), origin and processing methods can influence the colour of the final powder. Depending on the raw material and drying method, the powder may show different shades of light brown, tan and olive green, so buyers should confirm the expected appearance before placing an order. Consistent colour specifications are particularly useful for manufacturers producing standardized herbal beverage mixes, functional blends and other products where visual appearance matters.

Particle Size and Mesh Particle size can influence blending efficiency, dispersion, texture and processing performance. A fine powder may be preferred for certain beverage or instant mix applications, while other products such as granola and baked goods may accommodate different particle sizes. Manufacturers should communicate their mesh requirements clearly to ensure that the selected extract powder is appropriate for the intended production process.

Moisture Content Moisture content is an important quality parameter for botanical extracts. Appropriate moisture control, combined with suitable packaging and storage conditions, helps prevent caking and preserve polyphenol stability during transportation and storage. Buyers should review the supplier's moisture specifications and recommended storage conditions before purchasing.

Flavor and Ingredient Composition Dandelion has a distinctive mild earthy, slightly bitter herbal profile, but its flavour intensity and flavonoid level can vary according to plant source, harvest season, extraction ratio and drying method. It is also important to distinguish between pure dandelion extract powder and carrier added dandelion extract products. Ingredient composition may affect flavour, colour, solubility and performance in the final application. Reviewing the technical data sheet and ingredient declaration can help buyers determine whether a product meets their formulation requirements.

Quality Consistency For commercial production, consistency between batches is essential. Raw material selection, extraction process controls, finished product testing and appropriate packaging all contribute to a reliable ingredient supply. Before establishing a long term sourcing relationship, buyers should evaluate the supplier's quality documentation and confirm that the product meets applicable market requirements.

Applications of Dandelion Extract The versatility of Dandelion Extract makes it suitable for exploring a variety of food and beverage applications.

Beverage and Drink Mixes Beverages are one of the most promising application areas for dandelion extracts. Dandelion Extract can be considered for powdered herbal drink mixes, instant herbal infusions, wellness blends, flavoured functional drinks and other herbal beverage concepts. Its dry format makes it convenient for manufacturers developing products that require accurate weighing, blending and packaging. However, the powder's dispersion, solubility and flavour stability should be evaluated during formulation, as these characteristics can vary depending on the extraction method and ingredient composition.

Smoothies and Herbal Fruit Blends Dandelion Extract can be incorporated into smoothie mixes and multi component functional formulations to introduce a gentle herbal component. Combining dandelion with burdock, chicory, ginger, blueberry or orange powders allows manufacturers to experiment with different flavour profiles and product concepts. The appropriate ingredient ratio will depend on the desired taste, texture, colour and preparation method.

Bakery Products Bakery manufacturers can explore Dandelion Extract in cookies, crackers, energy bars, cereal mixes and other baked goods. The extract provides an alternative way to introduce herbal flavour and natural earthy colour into selected formulations. Because high baking temperature can affect active compound stability and flavour profile, application testing is recommended to determine the most suitable dosage and processing conditions.

Confectionery and Desserts Dandelion Extract can also be considered for confectionery products, herbal flavoured fillings, functional toppings and powdered dessert mixes. For these applications, manufacturers should evaluate the powder's flavour intensity, particle size, moisture content and compatibility with other ingredients. Careful dosage adjustment is needed to avoid overpowering the finished product with bitter herbal notes.

Dairy and Plant Based Products Yogurt style products, flavoured plant milk formulations, fermented drinks and other specialty food products may also offer opportunities for dandelion based ingredients. The final performance will depend on the complete formulation, including acidity, sweetness, texture and processing conditions. Sweeteners or fruit powders are often used to balance its natural bitter herbal taste.

Nutritional and Specialty Food Formulations Dandelion Extract may be incorporated into selected nutrition oriented food products, herbal cleansing blends and specialty dry mixes due to its natural flavonoid and polyphenol content. Manufacturers should verify the ingredient composition and nutritional specifications of the actual product rather than assuming that every dandelion extract has the same active profile. Any nutrition or health related marketing claims should also comply with the regulations of the target market.

Dandelion Extract in Herbal Product Development Clean label botanical flavours provide manufacturers with opportunities to create differentiated products for different consumer groups and markets. Dandelion is particularly interesting for formulations that aim to develop natural wellness herbal identity. For example, dandelion and chicory can be explored for coffee alternative beverage concepts, while dandelion and citrus may be suitable for light wellness drink applications. Dandelion can also be combined with selected berry powders or other herbal extracts to develop more complex flavour profiles. These combinations are starting points for product development rather than fixed recipes. Manufacturers should conduct formulation trials to determine the right ingredient ratios, flavour balance, colour stability and processing performance. By selecting suitable extracts and testing them within the complete formulation, product developers can create more application specific ingredient solutions.

Customization for Different Manufacturing Requirements Different applications require different ingredient specifications. A beverage manufacturer may prioritize dispersion and particle size, while a bakery producer may focus on flavour stability and colour consistency. A dry blend manufacturer may require specific moisture and mesh parameters for efficient mixing. For this reason, customized specifications can be important when sourcing Dandelion Extract for commercial production.

Depending on the supplier's capabilities, buyers may discuss: Customized mesh size and powder fineness Moisture content requirements Color and active marker specification requirements Ingredient composition and carrier information Packaging formats and bulk supply Product documentation and certification requirements Application specific technical support

Clear communication at the beginning of a project helps buyers and suppliers establish realistic specifications and reduce unnecessary adjustments during product development.

How to Choose a Reliable Dandelion Extract Supplier Choosing an ingredient supplier involves more than comparing prices. For international B2B buyers, product consistency, extraction capability, quality management, documentation, packaging, and logistics are all important considerations. A reliable supplier should be able to provide clear specifications, explain the product's ingredient composition and extraction process, and communicate relevant quality control procedures. Buyers should also confirm whether the supplier can accommodate the required order quantity, packaging format, and customized specifications. For new product development projects, requesting a sample before large scale purchasing can help manufacturers assess the powder's appearance, flavour, handling properties and compatibility with the intended formulation. Evaluating these factors together can support a more informed purchasing decision and a more stable long term supply relationship.

Supporting Botanical Ingredient Innovation at Summit Ingredients Summit Ingredients specializes in botanical extracts, fruit and vegetable powders, and food additives. Established in 2015, the company combines R&D capabilities with modern production facilities to support ingredient customization and international B2B supply. With a focus on quality management and application oriented ingredient solutions, Summit Ingredients works with customers to address product specifications and sourcing requirements across food, beverage, and related industries.

Conclusion Dandelion Extract offers manufacturers a convenient way to incorporate characteristic gentle herbal flavour and natural botanical active components into a wide variety of food and beverage products. From powdered beverages and herbal wellness blends to bakery products, confectionery, and specialty nutritional formulations, its versatility creates opportunities for continued product innovation. For successful commercial application, manufacturers should pay close attention to ingredient composition, flavour balance, particle size, moisture content, colour profile and quality consistency. Selecting the right specification is essential for achieving the desired results in the finished product. As demand for clean label botanical ingredients continues to evolve, Dandelion Extract remains an ingredient worth exploring for businesses developing new herbal wellness concepts and expanding their product portfolios.

Looking for a Dandelion Extract supplier? Contact an experienced ingredient manufacturer to discuss product specifications, customization options, sample evaluation, and supply requirements for your next project.

Summit Ingredients Co., Ltd.

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Contact us to discuss your Dandelion Extract sourcing requirements and explore suitable ingredient options. Product availability, specifications, certifications, documentation, and commercial terms should be confirmed with Summit Ingredients before purchase. All ingredient applications and labeling claims must comply with the regulations of the destination market. Summit Ingredients - Botanical Ingredients for Your Product Development Needs.

About us

Summit Ingredients Co., Ltd. was established in 2015 and is Located in Weinan City, Shaanxi Province, at the northern foot of the Qinling Mountains in China. With its superior geographical location and abundant natural plant raw materials, it focuses on the research, development, production and sales of Botanical extracts, fruit and vegetable powders and solid beverages etc. We also provides professional OEM/ODM services and has established the firm and reliable professional image in the industry.