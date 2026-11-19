MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii Beskrestnov (call sign“Flash”), a freelance advisor to the President of Ukraine, reported this on Facebook.

"A year ago, we recorded the first attempts to use fiber-optic control on Molniya drones, but this did not become widespread," he said.

According to Beskrestnov, such drones have been spotted on various front-line sectors over the past few days. They fly at an altitude of about 50 meters and can reach up to 30 kilometers into Ukraine's rear.

'Flash' explains how electronic warfare shield created over Kyiv

"The danger posed by these UAVs lies in the absence of a radio signal that could be used to detect them, their low flight altitude (which makes it difficult for radar systems to detect them), their ability to conduct reconnaissance while in flight thanks to high-quality imagery, and the inability of electronic warfare systems to affect them," the presidential advisor said.

He also thanked Ukrainian crews for detecting and shooting down these drones.